Advertisement
Reviewers Are Buying Two Of This Vibrator (So They’re Never Without One)
For years, I struggled to find a vibrator that I actually loved. Now with self-pleasure becoming less taboo, it seems a new enticing sex toy passes my desk every few weeks.
And yet with so many options, I’ve become even more selective. A vibrator has to have a lot of pros and praise for me to want to test it—and the Dame Aer has officially entered my radar. Case in point: Reviewers are buying multiples of this best-selling suction toy, so they’re never without it.
So, shall we find out what the hype is about?
What's great about the Dame Aer
The Aer is different from your standard vibrator. It uses suction to create a seal around the clitoris to replicate the sensation of oral sex—and reviewers say it gets the job done. One even calls it “a close second to the tongue.”
If you’re new to suction vibrators, you’re in good company. While the toy may take a minute to figure out, the brand’s website is littered with praise from suction newbies. One swears “the orgasms are intense and happen fast,” and another says it took her to “another planet.”
Another unique feature: the head of this vibrator is oval shaped rather than circular. This allows the device to fit clitoris of all different sizes, so every user can find the perfect spot for pleasure.
And if guaranteed pleasure wasn’t enough, I’m equally enticed by the Aer’s cute design. The travel-friendly toy is smooth and sleek, and reviewers say it fits as naturally in their hands as it does in other places.
What’s more, the Aer is great for solo or partnered pleasure. In fact, there are a ton of reviews from men who are ecstatic with how much their partner loves this sleek toy.
One male reviewer writes, “If anyone is concerned about the sound level from this toy, it is nothing compared to how loud my wife is when using it. She consistently has two, three, even four orgasms at a time. No other toy has done that in 34 years of marriage.”
The same shopper says his wife loves the Aer so much, she purchased an extra for her travel kit (a common theme among reviewers).
The takeaway
Not only do orgasms feel amazing, but I notice a myriad of extra perks such as glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cycle, better sleep1, and less stress when I'm prioritizing my own pleasure. Ergo, if this little suction vibrator is half as effective as nearly 1,000 reviewers say, we should all get our hands on one ASAP.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel