The Heart-Healthy Reason To Enjoy Tea & Chocolate Daily, Study Finds
If you’ve ever curled up with a cup of tea or treated yourself to a square of dark chocolate, you may have done your heart a favor, without even realizing it.
According to a recent systematic review and meta-analysis, certain plant compounds found in everyday favorites like cocoa, tea, and apples can help naturally lower blood pressure and improve vascular health.
The delicious link between flavan-3-ols & heart health
This isn't just about indulging your sweet tooth. The findings highlight the power of food as a daily tool for prevention, particularly when it comes to heart health. Here’s what they found:
- On average, people saw a drop of about 2 to 4 points in their blood pressure, similar to what some medications can do.
- Those with high blood pressure saw even bigger benefits, with drops as high as 6 points.
- Endothelial function (a key marker of cardiovascular health) improved by 1.7–2.0%, even independent of blood pressure changes.
How to add more flavan-3-ols to your day
To get more of these heart-healthy compounds, consider adding a few simple staples to your routine:
- Tea: Sip on green or black tea throughout the day
- Fruits: Snack on apples (with the skin!), red grapes, blueberries, and blackberries
- Dark chocolate & cocoa: Choose high-quality, low-sugar varieties
The takeaway
Heart health doesn’t always have to come from big changes; it can start with something as small (and enjoyable) as a piece of fruit or a warm mug of tea. Flavan-3-ol-rich foods may be a simple, effective way to support blood pressure and vascular health over time. So next time you reach for that dark chocolate square, consider it a tiny act for your health.