Win This Week's Virgo New Moon With These 3 Crystals

About four years ago, my life was interrupted dramatically when I needed to have a full hysterectomy just two weeks before my 29 birthday. This wasn't entirely devastating for me because I had long before decided not to have children, but it hit me in quite an unexpected way.

My choice not to bear children felt positive and somewhat empowering, but when that choice was completely taken away, part of me grieved for what may have been lost. Over the next few years, I struggled silently with grieving a part of myself that I hadn't realized was so important to me. It felt like part of my feminine energy had left when my womb was removed.

Being active in the modern spiritual movement, I couldn't help but be surrounded by amazing women who were creating change by empowering one another and celebrating their womanhood. The women's movement that was (and is still) taking place is SO inspiring, but on a personal level, I was still dealing with a wound that needed healing. All around me women were celebrating their womanhood, their ability to create and birth new things into the world, and their bodies.

Although my logical mind told me I was still as feminine and womanly as ever, the wounded part of me felt "less than" or incomplete. I felt a longing for a reconnection with the part of myself that had been lost. These feelings completely took me by surprise, but I knew I needed to do something to feel empowered again.