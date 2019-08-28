Win This Week's Virgo New Moon With These 3 Crystals
About four years ago, my life was interrupted dramatically when I needed to have a full hysterectomy just two weeks before my 29 birthday. This wasn't entirely devastating for me because I had long before decided not to have children, but it hit me in quite an unexpected way.
My choice not to bear children felt positive and somewhat empowering, but when that choice was completely taken away, part of me grieved for what may have been lost. Over the next few years, I struggled silently with grieving a part of myself that I hadn't realized was so important to me. It felt like part of my feminine energy had left when my womb was removed.
Being active in the modern spiritual movement, I couldn't help but be surrounded by amazing women who were creating change by empowering one another and celebrating their womanhood. The women's movement that was (and is still) taking place is SO inspiring, but on a personal level, I was still dealing with a wound that needed healing. All around me women were celebrating their womanhood, their ability to create and birth new things into the world, and their bodies.
Although my logical mind told me I was still as feminine and womanly as ever, the wounded part of me felt "less than" or incomplete. I felt a longing for a reconnection with the part of myself that had been lost. These feelings completely took me by surprise, but I knew I needed to do something to feel empowered again.
How tuning into the rhythms of the moon helped me heal.
So my journey into reconnecting to the divine feminine began. I spent my days meditating, connecting with different goddesses, and creating rituals for myself. Naturally, my love of crystals ensured they were a regular part of just about everything I was doing, but I started to develop a new passion: I became enamored with the moon. I fell in love with learning all I could about staying in rhythm with her natural cycles and flows. Perhaps the need for that connection arose from the absence of my own feminine cycle, or perhaps I was simply awakening to something larger taking place in our world. Whatever the reason, living in alignment with lunar energy became part of who I am.
We have become so far removed from our roots that we have forgotten how to live in harmony with the world around us.
I spent many, many hours journaling and sketching and doodling about the spiritual moon work I was doing. One evening while connecting with some amazing women in an online Goddess Circle, I shared a few of the ways I had been working with the moon in my own spiritual practice. It was then that I realized just how powerful this work was—and just how much I needed to share it with others as part of my own journey toward wholeness and completion.
I realized in that moment of sharing that it was not just me who was feeling disconnected from the natural world, from the seasonal cycles, and from my own divine energy. Many other women (and men!) were feeling the same way. We have become so far removed from our roots that we have forgotten how to live in harmony with the world around us. One of the easiest ways to repair this connection is to live in alignment with the moon—to let her guide our actions and become aware of our place in this universe once again.
A crystal ritual for the Virgo New Moon.
When the moon is in Virgo, you'll feel at ease by keeping things orderly and organized.
Crystals: emerald, green aventurine, moss agate
Element: Earth
Keywords: career, dedication, determination, health, intellect, loyalty
Why work with emerald during this moon phase.
It's all too easy to get swept up in your own thoughts during this time, but emerald gently reminds you to get out of your head and into your heart every once in a while. Work with emerald if you feel your mind buzzing with activity and need a moment of stillness. This crystal also reminds you to check in with your feelings before acting or making big decisions.
Why work with green aventurine during this moon phase.
This stone encourages practicality, something that Virgo's ruling planet, Mercury, demands during this time. Organization, schedules, and routines are important during the Virgo Moon, but not if they overcomplicate things. Green aventurine helps you be mindful about what's helping you be more successful and what's just getting in the way.
Why work with moss agate during this moon phase.
This earthy stone is a favorite for physical healing. Work with moss agate to put the Virgo Moon energy to good use by creating a new workout routine, meditation practice, or weekly meal plan. If you feel like you don't have time or energy to care for your physical body, moss agate helps you make it a priority. With the energy of the Virgo Moon supporting you, it feels easy to start new, healthy habits.
How to do the ritual.
During the time of the Virgo Moon, light a green candle, pick up a moss agate stone, watch the candle flame, and start to think about your physical body. What can you do to improve your health? Do you need to eat better? Exercise more? Have more quiet time? Add energy healing or massage to your routine? When you're ready, write down a list of things you'd like to do to nourish your body. Then, hold an emerald crystal while you transfer your list into your calendar; schedule these activities—big and small—now so that you hold space for them in your routine.
