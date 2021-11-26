5 Genius Ways To Use Up Leftover Basil, Rosemary, Thyme & More

Basil's warming, aromatic constituents help calm the nervous system and clear the mind, making it a great addition to bath time.

To avoid clogging your drain (and staining your tub), you can either make basil tea and strain it before adding it to your bathwater or place your basil in DIY tea bags.

For a loose-leaf tea to add to the bath, boil 2 cups fresh or dried basil per 4 quarts water. Let the basil infuse in the water for one hour, and then strain, reheat the tea, and pour it into the tub.

For tea bags, place ½ to 1 cup fresh or dried basil into a sock or 7-by-7-inch piece of cotton fabric. Tie string or a rubber band around the opening of the fabric. Then, hook the sachet under the spout so the water will flow through as it fills your tub. After your bath is drawn, let the bag float in the water.

Compost the herbs when you're done.