The skin on your hands goes through a lot—given how much physical work they do, as well as the frequent exposure to the environment, UV rays, and stressors. This is why they often show signs of aging and damage before other areas of the body. For example: Many people may experience excessive dry skin on their fingers, thanks to frequent hand washing and exposure to cold air, when the skin elsewhere on the body is more or less fine. And in the case of dark spots speckling the hands, you likely see more of the patches as the hands are more regularly exposed to UV damage and experience inflammation due to environmental stressors.