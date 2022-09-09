Beat The Late-Summer Heat With This 3-Ingredient Lavender Lemonade

With heat waves moving through parts of the U.S., climbing temps are making many people uncomfortable and on edge. On days (or weeks) like these, we need simple, affordable, and healthy ways to stay cool and centered. Beyond staying indoors, wearing proper clothing, and remaining hydrated, reaching for certain herbs can help us remain comfortable in the face of higher temperatures.

This three-ingredient lavender lemonade is a favorite summertime recipe in my house. Lavender is cooling and calming, and lemon's tang perfectly balances the herb's distinctive scent. In my experience, even those who aren't enthusiastic about lavender's aroma on its own tend to appreciate the pungent floral notes it brings to classic lemonade. While lavender can be bitter, here it's balanced by honey, which also offers a source of caloric energy when our appetite is lost to the heat.