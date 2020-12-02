mindbodygreen

Connected Homes Can Help Human Connections. Here’s How 

By Chloe Schneider
December 2, 2020

By now we know that human connections are, put simply, essential to our well-being — after all, the social interactions can decrease feelings of loneliness and are linked to longevity. When we’re at home, we want to connect — with our family, our pets, our guests, or even the friends we’re video calling. 

There’s a lot we can do with interior design and architecture to create a home that facilitates deeper connections — open floor plans, a dining table with comfortable seating, and even feng shui — but we often neglect to think about the role our lighting and appliances are playing.  

C by GE’s family of products has opened the door to a home that is automated, streamlined, and gives you what you need when you need it, whether that’s mood lighting for date nights or smart bulbs to help you wake up on the right side of the bed. Watch the video above to see how the connected home connects humans. 

