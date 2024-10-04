Advertisement
Tired Of The Runner-Chaser Dynamic Of The Twin Flame? You Might Be Ready For A Companion Soulmate
Finding love is one of the most significant quests that people go on in life in search of the perfect partner. In that journey, we're looking for someone who compliments us and is our match. Along that journey, you may have found yourself intrigued by a twin flame connection. Who wouldn't?
The idea of finding the one, someone who completes your soul, that kind of connection is electrifying. But there are also so many other types of connections to consider, the companion soulmate being one of the most compatible for a long-term partnership.
Let's not have it go underrated in hopes of finding a perfect match.
What are soulmates?
Soulmates are connections that have been blessed by the divine. They have a magnetic pull and feel fated with events that can't be explained but come at the perfect time. The chemistry is there whether it is day one or you haven't seen each other in five years; if you've experienced it, then you know it is undeniable.
Soulmates are contracts that we have made with people before we come into this life, blessed with a divine purpose, meeting place, and expiration date on the connection.
Being pulled toward a soulmate feels inevitable once you've connected. Some come with a fire, an intense flame, and some have a slow burn.
Types of soulmates
Soulmates can come in a dozen forms; some of them are companion, karmic, twin flame, mentor, and familial. Karmics are intense but fast burns, usually being ripped from your life out of your control.
Companion soulmates are life partners that you can build and grow with. Twin flames are the other half of your soul, meant to mirror your life experience for intense spiritual growth. Mentors are teachers put on your path to share wisdom with you for this life's journey. Familial soulmates are people who feel like family, your soul tribe.
In a society where we're looking for "the one" romantically, it's easy to get swept up in the romanticizing of the twin flame journey, but there is something understated to the underplayed romance of the companion soulmate.
What is a companion soulmate?
Companion soulmates are more of the slow burn; they come into your life to last, like a life partner. You do the mundane and the special moments together, and most importantly, they're reliable. You have a lot in common, but maybe the spark doesn't always feel like it's on fire, hot and heavy, and always sexually driven.
Companion soulmates complement your needs, leaving you feeling fulfilled and grounded versus anxious and uncertain in the connection.
What is a twin flame?
Twin flames are a mirrored split part of your soul. It is rooted in the belief that a soul was whole before incarnating on Earth and then split in half before both people came into this life, so there are two people sharing the same soul.
With this concept you spend your life waiting to find this person that completes you, your other half. You'll be drawn to this type of connection when you're looking for deep spiritual growth, as it gets you to look at all of the shadow aspects of yourself in order to heal the pain you have endured in this life.
There is typically a runner and a chaser, and these roles can shift. At one point, you might be the chaser, trying to receive validation and acceptance from your twin flame. At other points, you may reject the connection and run from your other half.
You'll usually only come into union with a twin flame when you're ready for a new spiritual lesson, but in order to learn the lesson, you'll spend time in separation.
When you reconnect you'll see the growth within yourself that the lesson in separation provided, the growth is exponential and never-ending.
Why choose a companion soulmate over a twin flame?
Twin flames are the epitome of toxic relationships, of course, with the goal of personal growth, but at what expense? You always have the opportunity to grow from difficult situations and will be better for it. With twin flame connections, it's almost always all-consuming and endless in its pursuit, with the constant battle of runner and chaser. It's not built to be sustainable.
Spirituality can sensationalize twin flame connections because we are obsessed with finding a person, one person that completes us. However, sustainability in love comes from being whole on your own and sharing that with someone who is a companion soulmate. It may not have as much intensity and scarcity, which can feel boring to some people, but it has real potential to grow with someone.
We come into companion soulmate connections when we're ready for commitment and to do hard work together.
The takeaway
If you feel more drawn to a twin flame connection at this moment in time, you may be more focused on shadow aspects of yourself that draw in challenging experiences as a way of self-growth.
If you find yourself more drawn to a companion soulmate, you may be ready for real commitment, still needing to face shadow aspects of yourself but from a healed place, replacing toxicity with new, healthier habits and ways of operating.
Neither one is right or wrong but both serve deeply spiritual purposes in our lives; it's just important to identify which stage you're in and ready for.
