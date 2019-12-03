4 Common Misconceptions People Still Have About Sex & Disability

"One of the most frustrating myths is that disabled people don't have desires. Like all we should be focusing on is accessibility and nothing else," Andrew Gurza, disability awareness consultant and host of Disability After Dark, tells mbg.

Disabled people are frequently and wrongfully desexualized by others. Some disabled people are asexual (just like in the general population), but many aren't. "I have a ton of desires sexually, and I wish that I had a space to be disabled and express them. My sex drive is often higher due to the fact that I often don't have access to my own disabled body, so the idea that I don't have desires is just false," Gurza says. Gurza created the excellent viral #DisabledPeopleAreHot hashtag on Twitter, giving disabled people space to show off just how sexy they are.

"Everyone is a sexual being, whether they have a disability or not. We are all sexual beings from birth to death," Katherine McLaughlin, M.Ed., an AASECT-certified sexuality educator who teaches workshops around sex and disability, tells mbg.