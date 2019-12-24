How To Make An Herbal First Aid Kit For 6 Common Ailments
Herbs can help fulfill so many functions. What they do and how they work may just depend on the dose, the method of preparation, or even the reason for using them. Above all, the key is to find the many ways you can integrate herbs into your life and your home for pleasure, sustenance, and healthy living.
Here are 6 ways herbs can help you, both at home and on the go:
1. Minor burns
Aloe vera gel can be very useful for minor burns, or an infusion of calendula or an oil infused with St. John's wort, all of which work to soothe the wound.
2. Allergies
A tea of stinging nettle can be used to combat seasonal allergies, according to a small study. Echinacea is also useful as it works to modulate the hyperactive immune reaction, which causes inflammatory symptoms to flare in allergic reaction.
3. Cold
A warming drink combining the juice of a lemon or lime, some blackstrap molasses, and a pinch of ground cayenne pepper can be sipped slowly to help ease a cold.
4. Headache
The essential oils of lavender and peppermint can be used to stop a headache as aromatherapy and/or applied directly to the temples. If peppermint is applied to the skin, it should first be diluted with a "carrier oil" such as apricot kernel (Prunus armeniaca) or jojoba (Simmondsia chinensis).
5. Insect bites & stings
Lavender essential oil can be applied topically to reduce itching.
6. Nausea
Candied ginger and ginger extract are helpful in treating nausea and digestive upset and are very tasty.
Adapted from Natural Woman by Leslie Korn © 2020 by Leslie Korn. Reprinted in arrangement with Shambhala Publications Inc. Boulder, Colorado.
