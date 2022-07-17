Vitamin C, in particular, has been found in research to support the production of collagen and to help stabilize it (in fact, your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant).* "Vitamin C is a necessary co-factor for the production of healthy collagen, and without it, new collagen cannot be properly made,"* Zeichner adds. Vitamin E is also another important antioxidant, as it protects against collagen cross-linking, a process that plays a role in skin aging.*

So when it comes to healthy, youthful skin, you might want to think about targeted antioxidants as well. To save precious time searching the supplement aisle, you should know that our beauty & gut collagen+ formula is thoughtful enough to feature both vitamin C and vitamin E, as well as a healthy dose of collagen (duh), which enhances collagen production by stimulating fibroblasts, those same cells that make collagen and elastin to begin with.* No wonder comprehensive reviews of clinical trials, like this 2021 systematic review and meta-analysis, demonstrate the ability of collagen supplements to improve skin hydration and elasticity while reducing wrinkles.*