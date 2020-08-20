This Generation Is Seeing More Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s, Study Finds

The researchers studied data from 30,191 adults, all of whom were over 51 years old. The participants were given cognitive and memory assessment every two years from 1996 to 2014.

Compared to other generations, baby boomers started experiencing cognitive decline earlier in life—at around 50 to 54 years old.

"It is shocking to see this decline in cognitive functioning among baby boomers after generations of increases in test scores," study author Hui Zheng, Ph.D. said in a news release. "But what was most surprising to me is that this decline is seen in all groups: men and women, across all races and ethnicities and across all education, income and wealth levels.”