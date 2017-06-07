mindbodygreen

Close banner

The Crazy New Technology That Could Transform Your Mental Health

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
The Crazy New Technology That Could Transform Your Mental Health

Photo by Stocksy

June 7, 2017 — 19:08 PM

Ever feel like health news is too overwhelming, fast-paced, or hard to decipher? Us too. Here, we filter through the latest in integrative health, wellness trends, and nutrition advice, reporting on the most exciting and meaningful breakthroughs. We’ll tell you exactly what you need to know—and how it might help you become a healthier and happier human.

One of the popular treatment approaches for anxiety and depression is cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which is a type of talk therapy that fosters awareness of negative thought patterns and encourages more positive, constructive behaviors. The problem is that many people don't stick with it; after all, changing the brain takes time and effort. So how we can we fix this problem and increase adherence? By making CBT easier and more convenient. How do we do it? With a robot—of course. It's 2017, remember?

You can now have a therapy session with a robot.

Created by clinical research psychologist Dr. Alison Darcy, this robot (affectionately named "Woebot") is a fully conversational agent that delivers personalized CBT to anyone struggling with mental health issues. Apparently, Woebot works just like a therapist, talking to you about your feelings and asking what's going on in your life. Using an instant messenger application that can be downloaded on a desktop or mobile device, you'll have daily conversations with the robot, and it will track your mood. Then, it will deliver CBT by teaching you about negative thought patterns that could be sabotaging your happiness through different games and videos. The bot is also designed to include the following features: empathic responses, tailoring (to specific mood state), goal setting, facilitating a sense of accountability, increasing motivation and engagement (by sending a personalized message regularly), and reflection (it provides weekly charts of overall mood states).

Article continues below

Here's how Woebot performed when put to the test.

In a study published in the journal JMIR Mental Health, researchers tested Woebot on 70 college students with depression or anxiety by comparing it to another web-based mental health education platform. Results showed that students working with Woebot significantly reduced symptoms of depression over the two-week study period, while the group using the other method did not. Both groups displayed reductions in anxiety. A lot more research is needed, but this new technology shows promise as a quick, easy-to-use, and inexpensive way to improve mental health. We'll be keeping an eye on this one.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Mental Health

The 3 Phases Of Processing COVID-19 & How To Create Stability

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
The 3 Phases Of Processing COVID-19 & How To Create Stability
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cognitive-behavioral-therapy-apps-do-they-really-work

Your article and new folder have been saved!