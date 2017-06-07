The Crazy New Technology That Could Transform Your Mental Health

Created by clinical research psychologist Dr. Alison Darcy, this robot (affectionately named "Woebot") is a fully conversational agent that delivers personalized CBT to anyone struggling with mental health issues. Apparently, Woebot works just like a therapist, talking to you about your feelings and asking what's going on in your life. Using an instant messenger application that can be downloaded on a desktop or mobile device, you'll have daily conversations with the robot, and it will track your mood. Then, it will deliver CBT by teaching you about negative thought patterns that could be sabotaging your happiness through different games and videos. The bot is also designed to include the following features: empathic responses, tailoring (to specific mood state), goal setting, facilitating a sense of accountability, increasing motivation and engagement (by sending a personalized message regularly), and reflection (it provides weekly charts of overall mood states).