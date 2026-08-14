Coffee & Heart Health: Here's What The Latest AHA Review Found
For a drink that's part of so many people's daily routine, coffee generates an impressive amount of debate.
Should you stop after one cup? Is espresso somehow different than drip coffee? Are energy drinks basically the same thing? And does your favorite latte deserve a place in a heart-healthy diet?
Rather than adding another study to the conversation, the American Heart Association (AHA) reviewed the existing evidence in a new scientific statement, offering one of the clearest summaries yet of what we actually know about coffee and cardiovascular health.
The AHA reviewed decades of coffee & heart health research
Unlike a typical research paper, this is a scientific statement from the American Heart Association, meaning experts reviewed the current body of evidence rather than conducting a new experiment. That makes it one of the most comprehensive looks at the topic to date.
Their conclusion? For most healthy adults, consuming up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, or roughly 3 to 5 eight-ounce cups of brewed coffee, appears to be safe and may even be associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and type 2 diabetes.
Of course, "3 to 5 cups" is only a rough estimate because coffee isn't standardized. A small drip coffee, a double espresso, and a large cold brew can all contain very different amounts of caffeine.
It's not just about how much caffeine you drink
One thing this report makes clear is that where your caffeine comes from matters.
For most people, coffee and tea appear to be heart-friendly choices, particularly if you're drinking them without a lot of added sugar, flavored syrups, or heavy creamers. Coffee naturally contains hundreds of bioactive compounds that may help explain why it's linked to better cardiovascular outcomes in so many studies.
Energy drinks are another story. They're often loaded with concentrated caffeine and other stimulants that can put extra stress on the cardiovascular system, especially when consumed in large amounts.
Even coffee itself has a small catch. If your go-to is French press, espresso, or another unfiltered brew, you'll get more cafestol, a compound that can increase LDL cholesterol. Paper-filtered coffee removes most of it, making it a smarter choice if heart health is top of mind.
Your ideal coffee intake depends on more than the number of cups
The review also makes an important point that often gets lost in coffee conversations: caffeine tolerance is highly individual. Some people can drink an afternoon cappuccino and fall asleep at 10 p.m. without thinking twice. Others notice jitters after a single cup.
That's because your response depends on several factors, including your genetics, age, medications, pregnancy, anxiety levels, sleep quality, and underlying heart conditions. Some people also metabolize caffeine much more slowly than others, meaning it stays in their system for longer.
Your body's response matters more than the number itself. If one cup leaves you feeling jittery or affects your sleep, that's a sign your ideal intake may be well below the general recommendation.
RELATED READ: This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity
The takeaway
The biggest takeaway isn't to count every milligram of caffeine. It's to choose a coffee routine that works for your body. If you're sleeping well, not feeling jittery, and keeping the sugary add-ins to a minimum, you're probably already in a good place.
At the end of the day, coffee is one of many small habits that make up your overall health. And when the rest of your routine includes regular movement, nourishing meals, and quality sleep, there's every reason to keep enjoying that morning ritual.