To kick off this year's event, the world's largest retail company by annual revenue pledged to go 100% carbon neutral across its global operations by 2040, meaning it will stop sending carbon into the atmosphere over the next 20 years.

To reach this milestone, Walmart will need to power all stores and warehouses with renewable energy, invest in an all-electric fleet of trucks and delivery vehicles, and switch over to lower-impact refrigerant systems in grocery aisles worldwide. As of 2019, 29% of Walmart's operations were powered by renewable energy.

Walmart isn't the first large retailer to announce it will go carbon neutral in the coming decades. Apple, Ford, and Amazon have all pledged to do so before 2050. The kicker here, and the reason this announcement is so significant, is that Walmart plans to do it without buying any carbon offsets.

Companies and individuals buy offsets as a way to balance out the emissions that they do send into the environment. If a company emits 1 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year, for example, they can pay to take 1 million tons of it out of the atmosphere through carbon-cutting initiatives like tree plantings and soil amendments and still be considered carbon neutral.

One criticism of offsets is that they divert attention away from the urgent need to reduce global emissions, not just negate them. They are also difficult to track or quantify in any consistent way. Walmart's choice not to factor them into its climate strategy caused Helen Clarkson, CEO of the non-profit that's behind Climate Week NYC, to call the scale of the commitment "monumentous" in a press statement shared with mbg.

In addition to reducing emissions, Walmart pledges to protect and restore 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean in an attempt to become becoming a "net positive" company—one that renews the Earth instead of degrades it.

The big caveat here is that these goals only account for Walmart's own emissions and don't factor in the supply chains of its suppliers, most of which are extremely carbon-intensive. So it's a step, but there's still a lot more work to do and it will be interesting to see how other major players follow suit this week.