4 Clean Skin Care Products For Luminous Summer Skin
For glowy, smooth, fresh-faced skin this summer, it's all about giving our face what it craves—from deep hydration to powerful plant-based ingredients to essential antioxidant protection—without the stuff it might not want.
Below are four skin care standouts getting high praise in the clean beauty world right now for their efficacy in addressing some of the top skin concerns. And each one is backed by the Clean At Sephora seal—meaning they're formulated without ingredients like sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, oxybenzone, and more (read all about it here)—so you know you're treating your skin right.
The all-day multitasker: Caudalie Beauty Elixir
Whether you wear makeup in the summer or forgo it, this radiance-boosting mist is a skin care must-have. It not only preps, sets, and freshens your makeup (apply between foundation and powder) and minimizes the appearance of pores, it's also a gentle toner for all types of skin (before your serum or moisturizer step). Not to mention that its heavenly scent of mint, rose, and rosemary from essential oils make it an instant pick-me-up literally any time of day. (Bonus: The new pink bottle is a limited edition!)
Limited Edition Beauty Elixir, Caudalie ($49)
The K-beauty favorite: Primera Alpine Berry Water Cream
With a lightweight gel-cream consistency, this moisturizer leaves a dewy glow without a greasy, sticky feel. And that's not even the best part: Primera—the clean K-Beauty favorite that's finally landing stateside this summer, available exclusively at Sephora—incorporates sprouting technology into its products, meaning they contain the potent nutrients harvested from a sprouted seed. This one is packed with a blend of wild strawberry sprouts, antioxidant-rich blackberries, and coconut oil to soothe, help protect, and deeply hydrate skin.
Alpine Berry Water Cream, Primera ($40)
The plant-based retinol alt: Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum
Bakuchiol-curious? We've been seeing the new plant-based retinol alternative cropping up a lot in clean skin care lately, and this Herbivore serum is a great option. Bakuchiol helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Other top ingredients in this night routine newcomer are tremella mushroom, a hydrating, super-powered adaptogen that helps skin retain its moisture, and PHAs (polyhydroxy acids), which also provide hydration as well as antioxidant benefits.
Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum, Herbivore ($54)
The essential superfood: KORA Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum
Vitamin C is the archenemy of skin dullness, and a fast-absorbing serum is one of the best ways to give your skin a dose. This certified organic serum delivers a powerful combination of essential vitamin C and antioxidants to help brighten and smooth, even out tone, and protect skin from the effects of free radical damage. KORA Organics calls this combo their Vitamin C Superfruit Complex, which harnesses nutrients from kakadu plum, acerola cherry, orange and lemon peel, and noni.
Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum, Kora Organics ($68)