4 Clean Skin Care Products For Luminous Summer Skin

For glowy, smooth, fresh-faced skin this summer, it's all about giving our face what it craves—from deep hydration to powerful plant-based ingredients to essential antioxidant protection—without the stuff it might not want.

Below are four skin care standouts getting high praise in the clean beauty world right now for their efficacy in addressing some of the top skin concerns. And each one is backed by the Clean At Sephora seal—meaning they're formulated without ingredients like sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, oxybenzone, and more (read all about it here)—so you know you're treating your skin right.