Behind The Seal: What It Means To Be Clean At Sephora

You don't need us to tell you that the clean beauty space has skyrocketed over the past couple of years. Thanks to a major surge in demand for ingredient and sourcing transparency, we've got more cleaner skin care and beauty options than ever.

That's all good, but it definitely makes things a bit trickier: How do we really know if a product actually lines up with what's imprinted on its package? Even peeking over at the ingredients involves some guesswork for most of us. It's why Sephora introduced a "Clean at Sephora" category last year—to clearly establish what they, as a retailer, consider "clean," and help shoppers make more informed decisions about the products they buy.

The green Clean at Sephora seal is a quick heads-up to shoppers that a product is formulated without certain ingredients, and the products that have since earned it are legit. mbg spoke with Cindy Deily, a VP of skin care merchandising at Sephora, to get the scoop on the retailer's fastest growing category and their newly updated "formulated without" list.