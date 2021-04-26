There are certain beauty rules we follow, repeat, and hold as sacrosanct. Some of these rules are held so high because, well, they're true. Others should really get with the times: As research and innovations move the industry forward, so should our collective understanding and guidelines. Well, several rules apply to sensitive skin: Keep routines simple, use basic formulas, don't try any treatment that's too dramatic, and stay away from most natural ingredients in favor of synthetics.

Yes, it's perhaps one of the hotter skin care debates of late: Can you use all-natural products if you have sensitive skin? Or should you rely on clean synthetics? See, the issue at hand is many natural ingredients can be irritating to the skin—some botanical extracts, essential oils, and natural emulsifiers included.

Well, on this week’s episode of Clean Beauty School, I dive into this exact topic. To do so, I spoke with natural skin care expert and brand founder Tata Harper about why she believes the future of treating reactive skin is all-natural.