Burnout happens when we feel overwhelmed and exhausted about our expectations. And while it’s a concept most often associated with work, we can experience burnout in other areas as well. This includes our well-being rituals.

“I think if you find yourself in a place where you feel you have to do something, what you’re doing is not enough, or feel shame around it, that’s a sign that you might need to do a self-check in,” she says. “You might need to reframe what constitutes a workout. Maybe opt for active recovery or commit to shorter workouts.”

Ultimately it’s important to recognize when you mentally are not in a workout—because it will affect how you show up physically too. “I’m a big believer in committing to less so you can show up more,” she says.