This Is A Very Common Issue & A New Study Shows It May Literally Age Your Blood
You don't need to be a scientist to know that stress impacts your body in a myriad of ways. Just go through a particularly demanding phase of life, and you'll likely experience digestive issues, mood changes, exhaustion, skin flare-ups, and the list goes on.
One of the reasons this happens is the gut-brain connection, the constant two-way communication between your brain and digestive system. During times of psychological stress, signals travel between the two, influencing everything from digestion to inflammation. Scientists have studied this connection for decades, but they're still uncovering just how far its effects reach throughout the body.
In fact, a brand new study's findings point to a surprisingly specific target: Your blood health. New research1 has traced a line from chronic psychological stress to the bone marrow, the place where your blood and immune cells are made. And that line goes straight through the gut microbiome.
To understand why this matters...
About the study
To find out how psychological stress affects blood stem cells, researchers put mice through four different chronic stress scenarios: spared nerve injury, chronic variable stress, chronic restraint stress, and chronic mild stress. Each one was designed to reliably produce depression- and anxiety-like behaviors.
They then tracked what happened to the animals' blood stem cells, gut bacteria, and brain activity throughout.
One of the four models (chronic mild stress) produced more modest effects than the others, but the core findings held consistently.
Important note:
How chronic stress drives aging-like changes in blood stem cells
Across the stress models, blood stem cell health declined clearly and consistently:
- Numbers dropped
- More cells were dying
- The surviving cells started behaving older and less functional
When researchers traced the pathway backward, they found it started in the brain. Two specific regions showed reduced activity under chronic stress, and artificially reactivating them restored blood stem cell function.
So what's the full chain of events? Here's how it unfolds, step by step:
- Chronic stress quiets two brain regions involved in emotional regulation and stress response
- That quieting activates the body's fight-or-flight system, which sends signals down to the gut
- Those signals reduce mucin, the gel-like substance that forms the gut's protective mucus layer (think of it as the gut's own protective coating)
- With less mucin, a beneficial gut bacterium called Lactobacillus reuteri declines, a strain that produces high amounts of spermidine, a naturally occurring compound that acts as a trigger for your cells' internal cleanup process (where damaged or worn-out components get broken down and recycled)
- Spermidine levels drop in both the gut and the bloodstream, eventually reaching the bone marrow
- Without enough spermidine, blood stem cells start to deteriorate, losing their ability to perform basic cellular maintenance and taking on aging-like features
When researchers gave stressed mice supplemental spermidine, or restored L. reuteri levels, the aging-like changes in blood stem cells reversed.
What this pathway means
The mucus layer matters more than it might seem.
It's not just a physical barrier; it's the habitat that L. reuteri and other beneficial bacteria depend on. When it thins, those bacteria decline, spermidine drops with them, and stem cells start to lose their ability to repair themselves.
Naturally aging mice showed the same pattern: reduced activity in those two brain regions, lower L. reuteri, lower spermidine. Stress may be accelerating a process that aging sets in motion on its own.
Supporting your gut barrier & stress response at the same time
While this was not discussed in the study, we can make some educated assumptions on how to help support your gut, brain, and therefore blood health, based on past research.
Feed the mucus layer:
Eat a wide variety of plant foods (vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and fruits) and include fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut. Having a diverse, nutrient-dense diet is one of the most studied ways to support a healthy, robust, and thriving gut microbiome.
Eat spermidine-rich foods:
You can get spermidine through your diet. Wheat germ, aged cheeses, mushrooms, legumes, and soybeans are all good dietary sources.
Calm the stress response:
Slow breathing, regular movement, and consistent sleep all support the same brain-gut system the study identified. Increasing heart rate variability is one way to track progress, and understanding the different types of stress can help you find the right tools.
The takeaway
We already know that the brain and gut are highly connected. But as we do more research, we're beginning to uncover the many, many ways that those systems impact the rest of the body. Including: bone marrow and your blood health. This study uncovered the ways that chronic stress may exploit that connection in ways that accelerate aging at the cellular level.
This research is still in mice, but the systems it highlights are real and worth supporting: a gut barrier that stays intact, a microbiome that produces what the body needs, and a nervous system that isn't running on empty.