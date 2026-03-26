Chronic Dizziness? You Might Need To Ask Your Doctor To Test For This

Here's the frustrating reality: when someone goes to a neurologist for chronic dizziness, providers are typically looking for vestibular causes, issues with the balance system in the inner ear. These can include vestibular migraines, or a condition called persistent postural-perceptual dizziness (PPPD), which is chronic dizziness that worsens when upright due to an inner ear issue. These are all valid diagnoses, but identifying which one is at play matters because treatment plans vary.