Pests To Look Out For On Your Christmas Tree & How To Get Rid Of Them

According to Gabel, most of the pests you would find on a tree likely came from outside—and luckily, most of them won't actually harm your tree. He explains that as bugs go into winter-mode, they seek the shelter of trees and may wind up in someone's living room.

For starters, he notes spiders wouldn't be an uncommon surprise to find in your tree. Neither would stink bug species, such as the brown marmorated stink bug or native stinkbugs. Lady beetles (slightly bigger than your ladybug) also seek the solace of trees, as do the dreaded and invasive spotted lanternfly. You'll want to be on the looking for all of these—and their eggs.

Thankfully, one pest you probably don't have to worry about is ticks, as those guys prefer to hang out on the ground in grassy areas.