A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles In Your Self-Care Routine

Herbal steaming is the practice of steeping herbs and/or essential oils in water and placing your face over the fragrant steam.

This simple and time-tested practice can help you relax and enjoy the scents of nature in a new way. The warm steam can also loosen up the sinuses and increase blood flow to the face. (Though it may aggravate those with sensitive skin, so you'll want to do a test run before committing to a longer steam.)

Cedar, pine, fir, and cypress needles all work beautifully in an herbal steam. Their oils are also slightly astringent and may help soothe the sinuses as they promote relaxation.