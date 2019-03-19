The Surprising Reason Some Women Have Unsafe Sex

It might also be the opposite—when you want to get closer someone, you might be more willing to go along with what they want, which in this case is condomless sex. Indeed, of all the participants, the women had the lowest expectations that their partner would want to use a condom, so the researchers theorized this perception could have played into their willingness to participate in risky intercourse as well. "This highlights how challenging heterosexual women expect the negotiation of condom use to be," Dr. Shayna Skakoon-Sparling, a researcher with the University of Guelph in Canada who led the study, said in a news release.