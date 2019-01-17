Age Doesn't Determine Whether A Person Is Ready For Sex. Here's What Does

First-time sex has a lot of logistics attached to it—like where it happened, when it happened, and who it happened with. For most of us, it's the "when" that holds a ton of weight. As a society, we tend to place so much importance on how old we were when we first shared that intimate moment with someone else. We rarely even consider if we were mentally, emotionally, and physically ready to do it. Now, new research shows your age really isn't the only thing that matters when it comes to sexual readiness; there's much more in-depth criteria that includes physical, emotional, and psychosocial well-being.