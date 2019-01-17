Age Doesn't Determine Whether A Person Is Ready For Sex. Here's What Does

Together, these four factors were used to determine whether a person was "ready for sex." And based on this definition, the study's findings revealed just how many young people become sexually active "under circumstances that are arguably incompatible with sexual health, defined in its broad sense, encompassing both physical and psychosocial wellbeing."

Overall, 52 percent of women and about 44 percent of men weren't deemed "ready for sex," based on these criteria. There was indeed some correlation between age and sexual health, but 22 percent of women and 36 percent of men who'd had sex for the first time at a fairly young age—between ages 13 and 14—actually were deemed sexually competent nonetheless, at least according to these four factors.

"Although age at first intercourse was associated with sexual competence, it did not explain all of the variability in sexual competence—at no age did the prevalence of sexual competence approach zero or 100 percent," the researchers wrote. "This finding supports the proposition that chronological age may be an overly simplistic indicator of the nature of first intercourse."

Aside from the young, there were a few other groups of people who were more likely to be not ready for sex when they first had it—people who were less educated, those who grew up in economically depressed areas, and black women, for example. These factors point to deeper societal issues, whereas some others dealt more with interpersonal relationships. People who were in unstable relationships during their first sexual encounter, people who didn't know their partner's level of sexual experience at the time, and people who mostly got their sexual information from their friends also tended be less ready for sex according to the four criteria.

As these findings show, being young doesn't necessarily mean you're automatically threatening your health by having sex, nor does being an adult mean you automatically know how to protect yourself. (For example, one survey last year found more than 65 percent of adults have had sex without a condom, and 29 percent said they have unprotected sex every single time. Yikes!) There are plenty of other psychological and contextual factors that go into determining whether someone is ready, and our instinct to view all sex between young people as dangerous misses the real point.

The truth is, the "sexual competence" criteria laid out above are true for sex at any point in your life—whether it's your first or umpteenth time doing it. The number is irrelevant; it's the emotional capacity to make the right decision for your own and your partner's well-being every time that really matters in the long run.