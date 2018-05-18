mindbodygreen

The Supplements That Keep Kelly LeVeque Energized & Balanced

mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”

Photo by Vanessa Tierney

May 18, 2018

The world of supplements can be a little overwhelming (or a LOT overwhelming, depending on who you ask). In fact, it’s easy to get stuck in the supplement aisle staring at hundreds of options, wondering where you should even start. If you can relate to this, you can take a deep breath because we get it, and you’re definitely not alone.

So what’s a person to do when they feel like their body needs some extra support? Well, it’s the perfect time to look to a trusted health expert who can help wade through the sea of supplements and endless information about them. Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach who has mastered the art of healthy living. These are her personal go-to supplements and why she decided they were right for her:

1. Vitamin D3

Vitamin D deficiency is extremely widespread—with more than 100 million Americans deficient in this critical fat-soluble vitamin—and has the ability to affect up to 2,000 genes. The importance of vitamin D can range from promoting a normal immune response to maintaining healthy bones.* Needless to say, it’s important that your levels are in tiptop share, especially during the winter season.

2. Omega-3

Finding and maintaining the right balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids is crucial in overall health and especially in maintaining a healthy immune response.* We can do this in a lot of ways, some of which include reducing our intake of oils like soy, corn, and canola. We can also supplement our diets with a little extra omega-3, either from fish or algae, which is a great option for vegans.

Photo: Kelly LeVeque

3. Probiotics

So much research is coming out about the importance of gut health that it can feel like we’re learning something new every day. We know that close to 80 percent of our immune system is in our gut, and the health of our microbiome plays a huge role in our mood, energy levels, immunity, and even our skin health. Sadly, outside factors like antibiotics, stress, sugar, and chemicals can all disrupt the delicate balance of bacteria in our bodies. Probiotics help infuse the body with the beneficial bugs it needs to keep us functioning at optimal efficiency.*

4. CoQ10

CoQ10 is a powerful free radical neutralizer found in every cell in the body and is especially important when it comes to heart health and our energy levels—which are pretty important, wouldn’t you agree?* CoQ10 works to quench free radicals and deal with oxidative stress in the body.* You’ll sometimes find it in skin care products for its potent antioxidant qualities, and it’s great to take internally as well. Your heart health and energy levels will thank you!*

5. Magnesium

Often referred to as the "relaxation mineral," magnesium is a co-factor in more than 300 enzyme reactions in the body that regulate processes ranging from normal glucose management to healthy blood pressure to the functioning of our muscles and nerves.* (Is that all?) Typical everyday stress can deplete our magnesium levels (uh-oh), so it’s a supplement almost everyone can benefit from. Taking magnesium in the evening to help your body unwind is a great way to give your body a little extra TLC.*

So there you have it, the supplement regimen of a world-renowned expert in all things health and wellness. Not all of these supplements might be right for you, but thanks to Kelly, you now have some direction for the next time you head to the supplement aisle.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
