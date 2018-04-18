The Snacks That Keep Tove Lo’s Nutritionist Energized While Constantly Traveling The Globe

I am a nutritionist, traveling food activist and real foodist (meaning I don’t believe in diets, I just believe in eating real food). I recently graduated with a Masters in Nutrition and currently touring the world with singer Tove Lo as her personal assistant and nutritionist. I am also the creator and food activist behind the brand Realfoodology. I spent the majority of my 20’s working on the road as a tour manager for touring artists. As my passion for health and wellness grew, I simultaneously decided to pursue my masters in nutrition, eventually parlaying that into working as Tove Lo’s right-hand woman—while still studying for my degree.

This lifestyle—and actively pursuing any passion day in and day out—requires a lot of energy. Life on the road is crazy, you’re in a different city every day and there is never a consistent schedule, so no day is the same. You’re not sleeping in your own bed (we’re either in hotel beds or bunks on a tour bus every night), so your sleep schedule is not always consistent. You’re constantly visiting new cities with an unfamiliar food scene that, despite the best laid plans, can easily throw a healthy eating routine off track. You have to get comfortable with the unknown and accept that you can never plan too far ahead. It’s very exciting and fun, but it also makes having any routine a challenge! That said, there are a few key things that keep me sane in my insanely busy life.