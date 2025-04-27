Advertisement
Tune In: A Top Celebrity Makeup Artist's Best Makeup Tips & Tricks For All-Day Wear
I first interviewed celebrity and editorial makeup artist Jamie Greenberg more than a decade ago—at the very start of my career as a beauty editor. I was working at a glossy print magazine as an assistant and was given my very first makeup assignment. I meticulously went through various agency websites and artists' lookbooks to find an artist who would be a fit for the story.
And I landed on Greenberg, thanks to her clean yet colorful aesthetic. She generously agreed to chat with me for the story—and a decade-plus later, she generously agreed to join me on my podcast.
Spoiler alert: She was just as fun to gab with as I remember, all those years ago.
Today, she's built herself a devoted social media following thanks to her refreshingly honest and fun insights. She's also established a clientele of some of the coolest women in Hollywood, such as Rashida Jones, Kristen Stewart, Elisabeth Moss, Kathryn Hahn, Lizzy Caplan, and Tracee Ellis Ross. And as if that wasn't enough, she has her own brand of beauty editor-approved products, Jamie Makeup—which just launched the newest product in the collection, a nonirritating lip plumper called Bloss+.
"[When I first started,] I was just trying to fit into this mold. It was stressing me out, and one day my husband was like, 'Dude, be yourself. You'll attract people who like who you are.' And the minute I did that, I found my artistry more exciting to do," she told me about her journey.
It's a fun, engaging episode—because if you know anything about Greenberg, she's just a very charismatic person—so be sure to tune in to get the whole conversation. In the meantime, some of my favorite makeup tips:
Invest in good brushes
We spend a lot of time in the episode gushing over our favorite products, but it's equally important to pay attention to what you're applying them with.
"I always say to people, you can eat a steak with a spoon, but it's easier with a fork and knife," she says. "When you learn how to use brushes, it makes such a big difference in both the speed at which you apply the makeup but also the overall look. Everything just blends so much better."
As for one of her favorite brushes? The classic MAC 217 Blending Brush, which is a real multitasker. "That is a true-blue blending brush that I just feel like everybody should have in their kit. It's fantastic," she says. "It will make your eye shadow look like a professional did it, and it's great for buffing out concealer."
How to actually avoid concealer creases
I struggle with dark circles under my eyes, which I've discussed at length in my writing and on the podcast. So I wear under-eye concealer almost daily. It often settles into fine lines as the day goes on. So I'm always eager for tips on how to best apply concealer for a smooth finish.
As Greenberg tells me, my skin care may have something to do with it. "Eye creams tend to be way thicker because the skin is so thin. Of course, you really want to hydrate the skin underneath the eyes, but if it hasn't settled in and dried, it's going to play with the makeup and create a thicker concealer that will likely settle into those lines," she says.
OK, so first step: Allow for ample drying time between skin care and makeup application.
"You also have to be really light with your touch. If you're finding that it happens a lot, you probably have too much product there," she says. "So try putting the concealer in different places, like putting it on the outside of your eye and on your inner eye, almost like a highlight to draw there."
Bring makeup with you
And when all else fails, don't be afraid to touch up. It's actually the secret to why celebrities' makeup looks so good long term. "The other thing is—and I hate to break it to everybody, but—even my celebrities who are perfect human specimens get concealer in the line around their eyes. That's why I get paid to stick with them throughout the day," she says.
And while you may not be able to have a glam squad on call, just do touch-ups yourself. "There's a reason that makeup is portable," she says. "Everyone wants to do their makeup in the morning and have it look the exact same when they get home. But that's just not reality."
Plus, it gives you a moment of pause. "It's a personal refill moment. You got to touch up, and it's part of the fun of it too."