However, she found her solution: MOB Beauty Cake Liner. “I love everything they’re doing so much. Their formulator worked for MAC, so the pigments are there and the palettes are there,” she explains. “And they have these cake liners that are amazing. You wet it and you can use it as a liquid liner. If you put it at the root of the lashes, it’s the perfect tight liner. And you can smudge it. You can do anything with it!"