“One mask I talk about all the time is Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant—I am obsessed with it, for a lot of reasons. I first heard about the mask a few years ago, when I was looking for products to help with acne.

"Their original toner—Biologique Recherche Lotion P50—kept on coming up. It’s a classic, the original toner. It was a product I felt I had to try because everyone talks about it, but I didn’t see too many people of color recommend it so I wanted to see if it would work for me and my skin. Well, it worked well for a long time, but then I started to use a retinol, and it felt like it was just a bit too much for me: It caused me to have a bit of irritation. I couldn’t use it anymore, but I went back to the brand and was like What else do you have?

And that’s how I found the Masque Vivant. The way this mask is talked about is basically, ‘You’re going to look young for the rest of your life,’ and oh my god the first time I tried it I took it off and thought, ‘I think I look younger now!’ I was more lifted, hydrated, and glowing.

“As I've gotten older, I feel like I see more fine lines on my face, especially underneath like the eye area. I can apply this pretty close to the eye without any irritation. It also helps with inflammation and redness. Sometimes I get a gluten allergy and get a bit of a rash on my forehead, so I just put this on the area for an hour and it evens it out.

“It smells insane by the way—it smells terrible. The brand isn’t known for their scents. But if you want clear, younger looking skin this will give you that.”