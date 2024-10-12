Skip to Content
Beauty

Tune In: How A Celebrity Makeup Artist & Certified Health Coach Preps Skin For The Red Carpet

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
October 12, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School.
Lisa Aharon Clean Beauty School
October 12, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When celebrity makeup artist and certified health coach Lisa Aharon gets her clients ready to walk the red carpet or perform onstage, the skin prep goes much deeper than just a primer. 

"Everything is internal. I almost feel like it's irresponsible of me to not offer that information when somebody asks me what product they should use on their face. I feel like I can't answer it until I have the other answers of what else is happening with you," Aharon says on this episode of Clean Beauty School

In the episode I chat with Aharon about calming sensitive skin, why you might want to try a "skin care detox," and what's in her personal makeup bag (hint: full of lots of great clean makeup recommendations). I also get her full rundown on how she preps her celebs for the red carpet. In the meantime, here are my three favorite takeaways from the episode. 

With skin care & life, do everything in moderation

For Aharon, her beauty and wellness habits are all about balance. "There are so many parallels between skin care and diet. For example, I find that if I eat whole foods, manage my water intake, take my supplements, and I'm on track, then I can have a day or two where I'm drinking all the natural wine I want and having a big plate of Bolognese," she says. "Because I'm being consistent most of the time, these moments don't trip me up as long as I go back on track a couple days later." 

And the same is true for how she takes care of her skin. Aharon explains that she has naturally sensitive skin so can't tolerate too many fragrances, essential oils, or potent actives. 

"The same is true for my skin care. I have to stick to a lot of fragrance-free, gentle formulas five days out of the week, but for two days, I can use products loaded with essential oils or those beautiful botanical actives," she says. "My skin can withstand that for a couple of days, as long as I go back to the gentle formulas. Everything in moderation." 

Apply makeup in thin, precise layers for a more natural look

Aharon is known for her clean, natural aesthetic—and rightfully so. Just scrolling through her Instagram page or looking at her work on her celebrity clients, you can see that she's a master of that soft, natural glow. 

"Natural-looking makeup is ultimately way less forgiving because you're not covering anything—instead you're working with it," she says. "You're doing just a bit of camouflaging or a little bit of color correcting."

Aharon says the secret to soft, natural-looking makeup is the layering techniques. "You have to be very detail-oriented, light-handed, and patient," she says. "It's a lot of very thin layers. I start with the areas that need the most coverage, then work my way out from there." 

Skin prep is essential 

When Aharon gets her clients ready for the red carpet, she puts in about 30 minutes of work—before ever touching a makeup product. 

"I do a lot of skin prep. It's an important step to get people relaxed, first and foremost. The prep should be fun, enjoyable and feel pampering—because usually, they're about to go do something that's not as fun, like being on a red carpet or stepping in front of a camera," she says of her technique. "So this is really their time to be pampered and feel good." 

For the skin prep, Aharon says she always starts by cleaning the face. "Just to make sure there's no trace of anything there," she says, before moving onto a sheet mask and a face massaging tool. "I love using Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand on the cool setting, to help de-puff and tone down any inflammation."

After massaging in the mask, she applies a warm compress to remove any residue. ("I just don't want it to mix with the next steps because it can be too much product," she says.) And then it's time to apply the appropriate skin care for the client's skin type, then work it in with a gua sha stone or the Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar ("I like to use that especially around the eyes to de-puff," she says.) 

For more of Aharon's insights, tune in:

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

