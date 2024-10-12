For Aharon, her beauty and wellness habits are all about balance. "There are so many parallels between skin care and diet. For example, I find that if I eat whole foods, manage my water intake, take my supplements, and I'm on track, then I can have a day or two where I'm drinking all the natural wine I want and having a big plate of Bolognese," she says. "Because I'm being consistent most of the time, these moments don't trip me up as long as I go back on track a couple days later."