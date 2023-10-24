When celebrity makeup artist and certified health coach Lisa Aharon gets her clients ready to walk the red carpet or perform onstage, the skin prep goes much deeper than just a primer.

"Everything is internal. I almost feel like it's irresponsible of me to not offer that information when somebody asks me what product they should use on their face. I feel like I can't answer it until I have the other answers of what else is happening with you," Aharon says on this episode of Clean Beauty School.

In the episode I chat with Aharon about calming sensitive skin, why you might want to try a "skin care detox," and what's in her personal makeup bag (hint: full of lots of great clean makeup recommendations). I also get her full rundown on how she preps her celebs for the red carpet. In the meantime, here are my three favorite takeaways from the episode.