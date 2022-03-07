 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
An Esthetician To The Stars Shares 3 Tips She Tells All Her Clients

An Esthetician To The Stars Shares 3 Tips She Tells All Her Clients

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
An Esthetician To The Stars Shares 3 Tips She Tells All Her Clients

Image by Ani Dimi / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 7, 2022 — 10:03 AM

When you see a celebrity waltz the red carpet—and given it’s award season, there are many red carpets to be walked—it’s hard not to focus on their glowing complexions. Of course, flawless makeup application plays a major role. But the basis of an immaculate canvas is, of course, healthy skin. And for celebrities, there’s usually a team of top estheticians and derms at the ready to tend to their skins’ needs.  

One such esthetician is Natalie Aguilar, a dermatological nurse and founder of N4 Skincare. Her skillful hands grace the faces of many A-listers and skin care enthusiasts in Beverly Hills, where her practice is based. 

So when I got her to join me on our beauty podcast Clean Beauty School, I simply had to ask her for all her best advice—you know, the gems of wisdom she shares with her celebrity clientele. Here, three tips I love–be sure to tune in for more. 

1. Build one habit at a time. 

“A healthy skin routine is no different than a healthy lifestyle—they’re both meant to be practiced every day,” says Aguilar, noting that for some clients this takes some work. “There’s definitely a learning curve here. So instead of overwhelming them, I always start with one question: How much water do you drink every day? Not how much water did you have yesterday or today, but every day.”

From there, she spends time talking about the importance of staying hydrated and your skin health. “Then I'll tell them: ‘So for this month, I want you to practice drinking more water every single day.’ And then when their next visit comes, we add another piece of homework or another product to add in.” Slowly but surely a healthy skin routine is built.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Find your skin person.

For overall health, we always encourage people to seek a medical practitioner they can trust. Or for fitness, a trainer or class instructor. Or for hair, a stylist who knows your hair type and needs. Or for dietary concerns, a nutrition specialist to help answer your questions. So why isn’t there the same focus on the skin? If improving the quality of your skin is a priority, then finding a skin care expert should be on your to-do list.   

“I think a few years ago, I was seeing a lot of people on social media trying facials everywhere and never really getting to connect with the skin therapist,” she says. “But lately, I’m seeing people building relationships with their ‘skin people.’ I think it’s really important for people to find therapists who can take care of you as an individual.”

As for finding that person, she says: “I think you always go with your intuition. Do you feel comfortable with this person? Do you feel like this person is listening to your needs?”

Of course, having access to facialists in your area and price range is not a given. If you don’t have access to someone, then we recommend finding smart, education-focused professionals (like aestheticians and derms) and follow their social media channels. Don’t just follow someone because their skin looks good or you like their “aesthetic”—find someone who is dedicated to sharing quality information. 

3. Remember: Not everything is for you. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

Just because you see a flashy new ingredient or regimen does not mean you should add it to your skin care bucket list. The best thing I’ve ever learned as a beauty editor is that not everything is for me—and it’s OK to acknowledge that while an item may be beneficial for others, it’s not for me to use. 

“I really wish people would stop doing what they see others do. This is why I don't offer menus at my location. As humans, we tend to want everything on the menu and not everything is designed for you,” she says. Oftentimes she'll see people posting videos of what they've had done, "followed by a bunch of comments saying I'm going to get that, or I'm going to do that," Aguilar says, but that "may not be what's best for you."

Want more advice on what you should do instead? Be sure to tune in. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Is This Everyday Hygiene Habit Secretly Messing With Your Skin?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Everyday Hygiene Habit Secretly Messing With Your Skin?
Beauty

This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All

Jamie Schneider
This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable

Morgan Chamberlain
When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable
Spirituality

This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict
Routines

This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture

Sarah Regan
This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

So You Fell In Love With A Narcissist: Now What? A Psychologist's Advice

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
So You Fell In Love With A Narcissist: Now What? A Psychologist's Advice
Integrative Health

7 Things Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night

Sarah Regan
7 Things Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night
Spirituality

Take This As A Sign From The Universe That You Could Use Some Self-Care

Sarah Regan
Take This As A Sign From The Universe That You Could Use Some Self-Care
Functional Food

Is Green Juice Actually Good For You? Experts Weigh In On The Great Debate

Lindsay Boyers
Is Green Juice Actually Good For You? Experts Weigh In On The Great Debate
Functional Food

The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep

Lindsay Boyers
The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep
Integrative Health

The One Thing You May Not Have Tried To Boost A Low Sex Drive

Abby Moore
The One Thing You May Not Have Tried To Boost A Low Sex Drive
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/celebrity-estheticians-3-best-skin-care-tips

Your article and new folder have been saved!