An Esthetician To The Stars Shares 3 Tips She Tells All Her Clients

For overall health, we always encourage people to seek a medical practitioner they can trust. Or for fitness, a trainer or class instructor. Or for hair, a stylist who knows your hair type and needs. Or for dietary concerns, a nutrition specialist to help answer your questions. So why isn’t there the same focus on the skin? If improving the quality of your skin is a priority, then finding a skin care expert should be on your to-do list.

“I think a few years ago, I was seeing a lot of people on social media trying facials everywhere and never really getting to connect with the skin therapist,” she says. “But lately, I’m seeing people building relationships with their ‘skin people.’ I think it’s really important for people to find therapists who can take care of you as an individual.”

As for finding that person, she says: “I think you always go with your intuition. Do you feel comfortable with this person? Do you feel like this person is listening to your needs?”

Of course, having access to facialists in your area and price range is not a given. If you don’t have access to someone, then we recommend finding smart, education-focused professionals (like aestheticians and derms) and follow their social media channels. Don’t just follow someone because their skin looks good or you like their “aesthetic”—find someone who is dedicated to sharing quality information.