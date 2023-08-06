It's no secret our editorial team loves Cariuma. We've tested nearly every style, including the IBI Low, IBI Slip-on, Oca High, Salvas, and the Oca Low (which this new trendy child-size version is modeled after)—and we're obsessed with how comfortable, versatile, and durable they each are.

The 100% vegan Oca Low kids design swaps out traditional laces for velcro (so parents can have one less headache in the morning), with familiar features like the brand's signature bio-foam insole and organic cotton canvas upper.

To keep your kids' feet comfy and secure, Cariuma added an even softer recycled mesh lining and extra cushioning around the ankle. This is one pair of shoes they won't complain about putting on.

Plus, a slip-resistant rubber makes the sneakers playground-friendly.

Available in sizes K6 through Y2, these mini kicks are designed for toddlers to eight-year-olds. To start, the brand launched four shades: off-white, black, rose, and shadow blue.

If you're passionate about bettering the environment, consider these shoes a one-two punch. Not only are you investing in your child's comfort (and style!), you're investing in the future of the earth, too.

In true Cariuma fashion, the brand will plant two trees for every purchase of the Oca Low Kids (and any other style, for that matter).

The best part? If you want your child to truly follow in your footsteps, you can score some pretty significant savings by bundling these kicks with a matching pair for yourself.

When purchased with the new Oca Kids, the (mindbodygreen editor-approved) adult Oca Low sneaker drops down from $79 to $60—and we're confident these shoes will swiftly become a go-to for both you and your mini-me.