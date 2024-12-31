Advertisement
Is The New Canopy Bedside Humidifier 2.0 Worth The Hype? I Tried It For 2 Months To Find Out
Every year, like clockwork, the air gets dry, and my skin follows suit. But about a year ago I discovered the antidote to my thirsty pores: the Canopy Bedside Humidifier.
The morning after I plugged it in, my skin was plumper and dewier than any overnight mask had ever left it. I was also breathing easier with clear sinuses.
That's why I'm bursting with excitement over the brand's recently launched Bedside Humidifier 2.0 model, which introduces sleep-inducing benefits to the mix using optional red light therapy and white noise.
Keep reading to learn why this sleek humidifier has been such a game-changer for my well-being.
How the Canopy Bedside Humidifier 2.0 works
The Canopy Bedside Humidifier 2.0 takes all the features I loved about the OG model and kicks things up a notch.
The basics of the machine operate in the same way: You simply fill up the tank with water, plug in the device, and turn it on.
The 2.0 uses the same UV LED to cleanse the water and the Smart Persistent Airflow (SPA)™ technology to keep the fan running while the water tank is full.
Plus, the new device is made from mold-resistant materials for extra protection—and the parts are now dishwasher-safe, making maintenance simpler than ever.
Editor's tip:
For the filter itself, Canopy used the same antimicrobial wood-pulp-based paper as with the original design, with an added MERV1 Pro pre-filter layer to keep dust and larger particles from entering your air.
The new sleep features
I love the peace of mind I'm getting from the extra mold protection, but I'll be honest: What really pushed me to swap out my original Canopy for the 2.0 is the new sleep features.
The Bedside Humidifier 2.0 has a new night light feature that uses science-backed red light technology to help promote natural melatonin production (a gateway to deeper, more restorative sleep!).
There's also a warm white light option if you'd prefer, and both light settings are adjustable so you can find the perfect brightness for your own optimal wind-down.
Oh, and the new device doubles as a white noise machine to help you stay in that deep snooze through the night (no matter what's happening around you).
My experience using the Canopy Bedside Humidifier 2.0
Given my experience with the original Canopy, I already knew what benefits to expect for my skin and sinuses.
You see, dry air causes the water to evaporate from your skin1, which can lead to a damaged skin barrier (e.g., bumps, flakes, sensitivity, etc.). In fact, research has shown that low-humidity environments can decrease skin elasticity and lead to fine lines2 in as little as 30 minutes.
By adding moisture to the air, humidifiers keep your skin hydrated and healthy.
Like I said earlier, it took only one night with my original Canopy to see the difference. The next morning, my skin was dewy and plump, and it helped my entire face look brighter.
And it's no secret humidifiers can work wonders on sinus problems. I don't personally struggle too much on this front, but I still feel myself breathing easier with my Canopy plugged in.
As for the 2.0, I was instantly impressed by the new sleep features. Light can significantly affect your circadian rhythm, sleep, and mood3, and red light specifically helps signal to the body that it's time to wind down.
I'll admit I already have a bedside red light I swear by to help improve my sleep—but I love that this new device streamlines things, serving as a humidifier and sleep enhancer.
What was completely new to me is the white noise feature. I know noise disturbances have been shown to wreak havoc on your sleep4, but I still had yet to try white noise—and it made a bigger difference than I expected.
Studies show white noise can have a significant positive impact5 on sleep quality and duration. Since testing my Canopy 2.0, I've noticed my sleep scores are slightly higher, and I have fewer wake-ups in the middle of the night.
Other noteworthy perks:
- The Canopy also doubles as an aroma diffuser, and your order comes with an aroma sample.
- The 2.0 has a larger (yet quieter) fan.
- The tank opening is also larger, and the grill is removable, for easier cleaning.
- The Canopyhydrates up to 500 square feet (big enough for my living room or my bedroom).
- It's available in four colors: white, moonstruck, jade, and a limited edition bone.
What I'd change about the Canopy Bedside Humidifier 2.0
There's not much I'd change about this upgraded version. Just a few small notes:
- I will say that while I appreciate the larger tank, I still find myself filling it every two to three nights, and I wish there were some way around that.
- On the low and medium settings, the device is impressively quiet, but the highest setting is a bit loud. The white noise does help, though!
- The red light is fainter than other red light devices I've used, but I still find it to be beneficial for helping me wind down at night.
It's also worth mentioning that you will need to swap out the filter every six weeks or so. You'll see the "filter" light turn on once it's time.
I highly recommend signing up for the subscription to save money and prevent you from being caught without a fresh filter when you need one!
The takeaway
After two months with the Canopy Bedside Humidifier 2.0, I truly believe it belongs in every bedroom (and it will sell out quickly). This one device has me breathing easier and sleeping deeper, plus it keeps my skin dewy all through the driest winter months.
Psst: Canopy is also the brand behind another skin (and hair!) secret of mine: my beloved shower filter. Read my full review here.
