This Viral Skin Care Ingredient Claims To Be The Answer To Age-Related Facial Volume Loss
There’s a certain kind of change that happens with age that no amount of glow-boosting serums or exfoliation masks seem to touch. Skin can still look smooth—radiant even!—but something feels different. Less lifted. Less full.
That’s how I feel when I look in the mirror. I’m 35, a new parent, and my complexion is starting to show the subtle decline of the aging process. The skin below my eyes is where I really notice it most glaringly. There are half moon craters you could see from space. And while a healthy swipe of concealer seems to cover up the discoloration, it does nothing to fill the hollow pits.
That’s volume loss. And it’s one of the most defining (and difficult to treat) aspects of facial aging.
Unlike fine lines or dark spots, volume loss isn’t just surface-level. It’s a deeper, structural shift. And that makes it hard to treat.
Traditionally, the most effective solutions have lived in a dermatologist’s office. That’s why the idea of a topical ingredient that can visibly address volume loss is so intriguing.
So, what’s actually possible here—and what’s just hype?
How volume loss contributes to facial aging
Facial aging isn’t just about wrinkles. In fact, many experts would argue that volume loss is what drives the biggest visible changes over time.
Here’s what’s happening beneath the skin:
- Bone density and muscle loss: Just like the body, the bones and muscles in the face begin to decline with time. As two of the deepest layers of the face, the loss of these elements fundamentally changes the underlying framework.
- Fat pads shrink and shift: The face is made up of multiple fat compartments, both subcutaneous and deep, that give it shape and suppleness. It’s what we’re referring to when saying someone loses their “baby fat,” the softness we associate with youth. Over time, these compartments diminish, especially in the under-eyes, cheeks, and temples. The loss can contribute to a more “harsh” appearance.
- Collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid decline: These structural components (of which reside in the dermal layer of the skin) help keep skin firm, bouncy, and supported. They’re the scaffolding that makes up the complexion. As they break down, skin becomes less resilient. It also means that the face will start to pull downward, thanks to the unavoidable impact of gravity.
Together, these changes create the hollowing, sagging, and deepening of folds we associate with aging.
And this is why volume loss is so hard to treat. You’re addressing structural elements, most of which you can’t reach without invasive interventions like filler or even surgery.
A topical ingredient that addresses volume loss—how can that be?
Here’s the thing about this skin: It’s primary role is to act as a barrier, a job it's pretty good at. No topical ingredient is going to be able to penetrate the skin deep enough to inspire change in the bone, muscles, or deeper layers of fat.
But there’s another element to facial fat loss we haven’t discussed: adipocytes (fat cells) in the skin. These cells reside in the dermal layers and play a role in wound healing and the skin’s immune defense. They also work alongside your skin’s structural elements (again: Collagen and elastin) to help create fullness and firmness. Like collagen and elastin, these decline with age.
And according to the masses on TikTok and social media, there is an ingredient that can support this area of facial aging. Volufiline™ is a proprietary ingredient that’s been around for years but is now getting renewed attention thanks to major social media buzz. It was first developed almost two decades ago by the French manufacturers Sederna (now acquired by Croda Beauty), notes Rita Silva, a cosmetic scientist at DECIEM.
“Volufiline is an ingredient developed to target areas of the skin that are prone to volume loss, including the eye hollows, nasolabial folds, cheeks, and temples. It is the trade name for a solution of the molecule sarsasapogenin in a water-free, oil-like base,” she explains to me. “Sarsasapogenin is a phytosterol, cholesterol-like molecule of plant origin, and is abundantly present in certain plants of the Liliaceae family, such as sarsaparilla or asparagus.”
According to its manufacturers it can encourage lipid storage and adipocyte differentiation, which may help promote a fuller, more cushioned look in the areas where it’s applied. In simpler terms: it supports the skin’s ability to hold onto volume at a cellular level.
As Silva notes, it also supports and protects the skin’s structural integrity, which is essential for keeping the face looking lifted and firm. “Volufiline provides structural support to the skin, allowing it to target visible loss of volume and improve skin density wherever it is applied,” she says.
What should I know about using it? A Q+A
All your questions, answered.
Is Volufiline new?
No. Even though it’s only recently gaining popularity, the ingredient was developed in the early 2000s and launched in 2006 after undergoing safety assessments required for global use. It’s been used in formulations since, but relatively hard to get in the United States on a mass scale up until recently.
Why is it all of a sudden trending?
Interest surged after it began circulating on TikTok, where users experimented with applying it to areas of volume loss and noticed a visible difference.
“It gained popularity as an ingredient on TikTok–specifically amongst the followers of a small group of creators who began to mix this ingredient into their skincare, and applying it to areas of the face experiencing loss of volume,” notes Silva. That demand has since led to more accessible, well-formulated versions from established brands.
What does it feel like?
The ingredient typically comes in a serum-like formulation. It’s lightweight, slightly oily, and designed for targeted application.
However, you should note that it may come with a tingling sensation. This is normal and typically subsides within a few minutes. Applying it after moisturizer can help reduce the intensity.
What areas is it good for?
Use it on areas prone to volume loss:
- Under-eyes
- Cheeks
- Nasolabial folds
- Temples
How quickly can I expect results?
Results vary, but most people who see a difference report changes after several weeks of consistent use. Overall, expect gradual improvement in how “full” or supported the skin looks—not immediate transformation.
Who is it best for?
If you’re noticing the first signs of hollowing or softening, it may be a helpful addition. Like most skin care ingredients, it's most effective when it’s used as part of a proactive routine. Protecting your skin from damage is always easier than reversing damage that’s already done.
And it's important to clarify that more advanced volume loss will likely still require in-office treatments for meaningful change.
Is this really filler in a bottle?
Even the brands behind it are clear: topical skincare cannot replicate the immediate or structural effects of fillers or other procedures.
“It’s sometimes compared to injectable treatments, but we believe that comparing any cosmetic product to an aesthetic treatment, especially one that includes injectables, is simply not possible,” says Silva. �“Cosmetic products are designed to target the superficial appearance of the skin, not to impart the same instant and lasting changes as injectables.”
I want to try it — what should I use?
At this time, in the United States at least, there aren't many products with the ingredient at a concentrated dose. The Ordinary’s Volufiline 92% + Pal-Isoleucine 1% is one of the most accessible options. By combining a high volume of Volufiline with pal-isoleucine (a lipoamino acid that supports collagen and elastin), the formula is designed to support skin density and promote a more plump, youthful look over time.
The takeaway
Volume loss is one of the most complex aspects of aging—and one of the hardest to address without professional treatments. Volufiline doesn’t change that reality. But it does offer something more targeted: a topical way to support the skin’s structure and improve the look of fullness over time. If your approach leans gradual, consistent, and science-informed, it’s a compelling addition to consider—especially at the first signs of change.