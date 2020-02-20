The first of the supplements that could cause anxiety is vitamin B6. This vitamin is used in most energy supplements because it can increase the production and release of various energizing neurotransmitters such as dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin. The problem here comes if a formula is unbalanced and provides high amounts of B6 relative to the other B-vitamins. Too much vitamin B-6 can increase the possibility of side effects such as restlessness, irritability, and numbness.

Even if the B-vitamins are well balanced, as in a B-50 supplement, you still need to be aware that these substances are metabolic stimulants and could take you away from that cherished zen state, particularly if you’re already sensitive to stimulants.

Different people react to stimulants differently: Individuals with a COMT mutation (as opposed to a MTHFR mutation) may be particularly sensitive to B vitamins.