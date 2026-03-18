"Patients often blame themselves or feel like they're losing it when dealing with vertigo," says Joey Remenyi, MClinAud—vestibular audiologist, neuroplasticity therapist, and author of Rock Steady: Healing Vertigo or Tinnitus with Neuroplasticity. "Those dizzy sensations are truly inside of you. They are neural messages created by your brain and body and can change daily. You may need support to recalibrate those neural networks so you can feel like yourself again, but it absolutely is possible."