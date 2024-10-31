Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Tune In: How Biostimulators Mess With Collagen Production, According To A Plastic Surgeon

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
October 31, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
October 31, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

On this episode of Clean Beauty School, I'm having on one of the world's most sought-after aesthetic specialists, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Ben Talei, M.D. Most famously, he's worked with Sia and other celebs—but he has scores of other clients thanks to his natural, neutral approach. To know his work is to barely notice anything at all.

He's also amassed quite the following on social media thanks to his refreshingly blunt takes on current approaches to skin care. In fact, I became such a fan of his work thanks to his TikTok, where he explains the inner workings of the skin, sheds light on how various treatments work, and shares insights on plastic surgery in general.

"You have to look at the reputation of plastic surgery—it's not stellar. And there's a reason for that," he tells me during the episode before explaining how and why the field of plastics got such a bad reputation. It's a fascinating conversation, one that's worth a listen even if you don't have any future aspirations of getting aesthetic treatments. But it's especially worth a listen if you've been thinking about getting anything, most notably filler.

A snippet of the conversation to follow, and be sure to tune in to get the full context. 

A top M.D. on how injectables can mess with your collagen production — what to know

One of the reasons I was so eager to have Talei on the podcast was so I could ask him about biostimulator use. He had posted a few videos explaining why they're not being injected appropriately, and I had to learn more. 

Biostimulators are a form of injectable (typically falling under the "filler" category) in which a substance is placed in the dermis to stimulate new tissue growth in the skin rather than simply adding superficial volume. 

"These solutions are injected into the face, and the body will start to eat it up. And as it eats it up, it starts an inflammatory reaction. This process is called fibroplasia, which just means that your fibroblasts come in to heal the area and they deposit collagen and other fascial constituents, such as hyaluronic acid," Talei says. In theory, it sounds great, no? 

But as Talei explains to me, it's not so straightforward in practice. "These are beautiful and fantastic to use if you know how to use them, but everybody keeps describing it and using it wrong," he says. 

See, in practice many practitioners inject them into inappropriate layers of the dermis in a misguided attempt to create dermal collagen. Collagen primarily resides in the dermis, and it's what makes our skin firm, lifted, and youthful. We lose it with age (starting at some point in our 20s—yikes), and so much of what is done in the world of beauty and aesthetics is to recreate what is lost. 

There are many, many kinds of collagen—upward of 28 research suggests1. As Talei explains, these biostimulators aren't always producing the type of collagen intended. In fact, what you're getting is scar tissue—not the smooth, organized collagen layers of the dermis. 

"What you get when you incite a fibroblastic response is the kind of collagen that resembles more granulation tissue than anything2, but it is not the type of collagen that you would typically see in different parts of your dermis or sub-dermis. It's a completely different type of collagen," he says. 

That's why it's important to be discerning with how these biostimulators are used and to what end a wound response is warranted. For more information, tune in:

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products
Beauty

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products

Alexandra Engler

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options
Beauty

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options

Hannah Frye

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better
Beauty

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better

Hannah Frye

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products
Beauty

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products

Alexandra Engler

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options
Beauty

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options

Hannah Frye

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better
Beauty

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better

Hannah Frye

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products
Beauty

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products

Alexandra Engler

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options
Beauty

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options

Hannah Frye

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better
Beauty

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better

Hannah Frye

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products
Beauty

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products

Alexandra Engler

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options
Beauty

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options

Hannah Frye

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better
Beauty

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better

Hannah Frye

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.