This Is The Only Diet That's Healthy For Everyone, According To An Integrative Gastroenterologist

What diet do you follow? Paleo? Vegan? Mediterranean? Ketogenic? Or maybe somewhere in between? As an integrative gastroenterologist, one of the most frequently asked questions I get in my office is "So what should I eat?" And seeing as I'm an expert in all things digestion and gut health, you would think that the answer would be easy to give. Well, it is and it isn't.

We generally know which foods are healthy and which ones aren't. For example, processed foods, trans fats, sodas, fast foods, sugar, and genetically modified foods are at the top of the list of things to avoid. Meanwhile, a wide array of colorful, organic vegetables and fruits, healthy fat sources such as olive oil and omega-3s, and immune-boosting herbs and spices are generally considered healthy. However, it is nearly impossible to guess exactly what diet an individual should eat.

There is a reason, however, why so many different diets are successful at making people healthier. The common threads among all of the main popular diets are quite similar. You're supposed to get rid of the bad stuff and focus on the good stuff. But then why do some people not improve, even when they eat the good stuff and get rid of all the bad stuff? The benefits and pitfalls of all these popular diets have everything to do with one thing: the microbiome. And this is exactly why we must all follow the microbiome diet, first and foremost.