Can 4 Weeks Of Yoga And Pilates Transform Your Life?

At any given moment, dozens of things are competing for our attention. There’s laundry to do, mouths to feed, and texts to answer (or not)… In today’s world, staying centered is invaluable, and that simply means connecting to that unwavering strength inside each of us that says, I got this. We all want more of that — and nothing cultivates center quite like the mindful practices of yoga and Pilates.
While yoga guides us toward center using breath and postures, Pilates cultivates the strength and resilience that helps us keep center... in a rather turbulent world. These practices are powerful on their own, but I’ve found that when you combine them — they’re transformative. Which is why, as a yoga instructor, I recommend the Centr Align program to basically everyone. Inspired by Elsa Pataky’s favorite styles of training, it’s four weeks of yoga and Pilates classes to build confidence, core strength, and flexibility. Accessible to all levels, with just a yoga mat, this program is all about finding grounding and transformation. Here’s how:
Yoga: Transformation from the inside out
As a practice, yoga works on all levels of mind, body, and spirit. The relationship between yoga postures and breath creates a foundation for present-moment awareness to thrive — and that’s the centering quality. But yoga also enhances physical flexibility and strength. And how to start reaping the benefits? Simply show up to the practice.
That is exactly what Centr Align helps us do. Guided by Elsa Pataky’s own yoga instructor, Tahl Rinsky, the yoga element of this program leaves you feeling so long and lean that you’ll want to roll out your sticky mat the next morning. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve never stepped on a yoga mat or are a lifelong yoga enthusiast like myself. Yoga is designed to generate transformation for any practitioner — once you’re on your mat, the rest of the practice takes care of itself.
Pilates: Strengthen your center
Similar to yoga, Pilates is a fitness modality that shows you all the little muscles you didn’t know existed. Through repetitive exercises targeted at specific parts of your body, Pilates increases body awareness. And because all Pilates movements require a degree of core stability, this practice guides you to your literal center, and strengthens it. This centering strength is like a fire of transformation — as the fire burns brighter, you discover what you’re really made of.
The Pilates part of Centr Align is guided by the renowned Sylvia Roberts, a former ballerina who proudly proves that Pilates can be a tough workout. These classes hone in on parts of the body that we all love to strengthen — like our glutes and core. It’s surprising how fierce the tiny movements of Pilates can really be (ie. they burn so good), but the shakes transform into strength quicker than you think.
What happens when yoga meets Pilates?
When yoga meets Pilates, a balanced sense of total body fitness emerges. Pilates brings the strength to the length that yoga provides. Yoga brings the calm to the intensity of Pilates exercises. The two together catalyze a physical sense of stability and strength, which translates into confidence on the mental plane. It’s almost like the two were intended to coexist. I can say first hand that Pilates significantly strengthened my own yoga practice, while yoga helped with my mobility in Pilates.
Throughout the four weeks of Centr Align (with four classes a week), you’ll experience this potent synergy for yourself — and at any experience level. In fact, if you’ve never tried yoga or Pilates before, consider this your starting point. Each week offers you core foundations of each practice to inspire a long-term habit. Centr trainers, Luke Zocchi and Bobby Holland Hanton, even join once a week to prove that this program is for everyone (and more fully enjoyed with a friend or partner). Because Centr Align isn’t about perfection, there’s no such thing as failure! It’s all about you and your willingness to try something new!
The perks of a program
We all want to feel unshakeable and centered no matter what life throws our way, but we may need the motivation of a program to make it happen. Centr Align keeps us accountable as we show up to our weekly workouts.
What transformation looks like
