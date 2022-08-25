 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Avocado Green Mattress

Calling All Zodiac Air Signs: How To Turn Your Bedroom Into A Sleep Sanctuary

Branded Content Editor By Devon Barrow
August 25, 2022 — 7:00 AM

As the sun sets and moon rises, we’re all eager for tips and tricks to optimize our sleep scores—but sometimes it’s as simple as looking up. A dark sky speckled with stars isn’t just beautiful, it’s full of astrological information that can help us design a better night of sleep!

The first step toward sweeter dreams is making your bedroom feel like a sanctuary—but that varies based on your sign. So in the newest episode of our Sleep & The Stars series with Avocado Green Mattress, we tapped the interior design expertise of Jessica Pickens and wisdom of astrologer and author of The Complete Book of Dreams Stephanie Gailing to better understand what every air sign needs in their bedroom for better slumber. For an extra twist, this air sign is married to a fire sign—but this special makeover meets both of their needs with a space that feels more restful, inspiring, and cozy. After all, the plush comfort of Avocado’s Organic Luxury Mattress is something all signs can agree on! Check out the video to glean your own design inspiration, and connect the dots between your sign and sleep.

If you’re a water sign or earth sign, make sure to check out your unique makeover!

Organic Luxury Mattress

Malibu Platform Bed Frame

Malibu Wood Dresser

Organic Linen Sheets

Cedar Stump Side Table

Organic Linen Duvet Cover

Avocado Green Pillow

Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Branded Content Editor
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

