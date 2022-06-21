An Interior Designer Tells Us What All Water Signs Should Have In Their Bedroom

From the astrological POV, our sign has a lot to say about our sleep. With that in mind, we've partnered with Avocado Green Mattress to roll out a special bedroom makeover for one lucky water sign. Between interior design expertise from Jessica Pickens, wisdom from astrologer and author of The Complete Book of Dreams Stephanie Gailing, and a 100% organic Avocado Green Mattress made with natural materials and a luxurious pressure point system for all the support—this water sign's bedroom gets the full star-studded treatment. Follow along to watch her room transformation and glean your own design inspo about what water signs need for deeper sleep and brighter days. (Don't worry earth, fire, and air signs… Your makeovers are coming soon!)