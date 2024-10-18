Skip to Content
Beauty

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Currently 20% Off

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
October 18, 2024
By Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Despite having tested high-end blow dryers and hot tools, I've never been great at styling my hair—but all that changed earlier this year when I tested out the Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush

This viral, easy-to-use tool gives me the bounciest, smoothest style I've ever achieved at home. Plus, the infrared technology causes less heat damage to the hair than traditional hot tools.

It's no wonder the Bounce Brush has already sold out twice since its initial launch. It always seems to be excluded from the brand's sitewide sales. But this weekend only, you can snag it for 20% off (just $78!). 

Bondi Boost Bounce Brush

$78 (was $98)
Why you should try the Bounce Brush

Disclaimer: The brush could very well sell out before this discount ends. I get compliments every time I use mine—so much so that my entire group chat has already placed their order.

  • The Bounce Brush gives me the post-salon look that I've chased after for years.
  • I style my entire head of hair in less than 10 minutes.
  • It's great for hairstyling novices, but pros love it too. My hairstylist even told me she got one!
  • The brush is easy to use, with a cool tip to prevent you from burning your hair and an auto-timer to turn off after 60 minutes.
  • The infrared technology is safer for your hair than traditional hot tools.
  • It visibly de-frizzes and smooths the hair.
  • The style lasts all day (sometimes mine even holds up overnight!).
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

I don't know about you, but a well-styled head of hair gives me an instant boost of confidence—and so does the knowledge that I'm protecting my hair's longevity. 

Master stylist Stephanie Angelone previously told mindbodygreen that infrared heat is a gentler way to apply heat. 

Plus, per trichologist Bridgette Hill, infrared technology can be beneficial for respecting the integrity of the hair fiber and the scalp's microbiome.

By heating the hair follicle from within, the infrared technology allows for more even distribution and results in less frizz. 

Bondi Boost Bounce Brush

$78 (was $98)
The takeaway

Marked down to just $78, the Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush costs significantly less than most professional styling services, and the results are just as good. Don't miss your chance to snag one before the next sell-out.

Editor's tip: This brush would make an amazing holiday gift!

