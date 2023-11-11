Listen, I know nighttime scrolling isn't doing my sleep any favors. Studies have shown blue light exposure could have negative effects on sleep quality and sleep duration (which I've personally seen my own sleep scores).

No matter how you spin it, though, some screen time is inevitable. And I'd rather rock a pair of funny looking blue light blocking glasses than attempt to avoid screens all together.

Admittedly, I was doubtful blue light blocking glasses would do much—but my sleep scores don't lie, and they've been peaking since I started wearing Bon Charge's glasses before bed.

I'm sleeping deeper and longer, and I'm waking up much easier, which truly impacts my entire day.

