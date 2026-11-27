It’s light, refreshing, and sits easy in the stomach. In fact, it was voted “The Best Clear Protein” by a Men’s Health this year (and we couldn’t agree more). The dietitian who reviewed all the supplements in the running noted that mbg’s clear protein “is light, not overly sweet, and the texture is close to water, which is a big perk if you're looking for an easy-drinking protein option.” It now also comes in convenient travel packs.