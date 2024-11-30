Dame makes high-quality, sleek sex toys that bring endless potential to your pleasure—and The Eva is no exception. Its compact, hands-free design is incredibly comfortable, with a three-speed motor reviewers say never lets them down.

Per relationship and sex therapist Rachel Wright, "[The Eva] is buzzy, on the lighter side, and great for folks figuring out how to integrate clitoral stimulation during other types of play."

Right now, the entire Dame site is up to 60% off. Whether you opt for the expert-recommended Aer (currently on preorder), The Eva, or another product from the brand's lineup, reviews indicate you won't regret it.