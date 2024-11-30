Advertisement
The Best Black Friday Sex Toy Sales To Enhance Your Sex Life & Well-Being
Summer may be ending, but these Black Friday sex toy sales are a worthy consolation. Whether you're partnered up or flying solo, sexual self-care has a huge impact on your overall health—and the right toys will add excitement to your sex life and improve your well-being with deeper, more frequent orgasms.
Not only do orgasms decrease stress hormones1 and promote better sleep2, but they can even leave you with healthier-looking skin and hair by increasing your body's estrogen levels3.
Experts have touted the benefits of bringing sex toys into the bedroom—and this weekend, some of their top picks are marked down majorly.
The best Black Friday sex toy sales:
Sale:
- 20% off sitewide
Dame makes high-quality, sleek sex toys that bring endless potential to your pleasure—and The Eva is no exception. Its compact, hands-free design is incredibly comfortable, with a three-speed motor reviewers say never lets them down.
Per relationship and sex therapist Rachel Wright, "[The Eva] is buzzy, on the lighter side, and great for folks figuring out how to integrate clitoral stimulation during other types of play."
Right now, the entire Dame site is up to 60% off. Whether you opt for the expert-recommended Aer (currently on preorder), The Eva, or another product from the brand's lineup, reviews indicate you won't regret it.
Smile Makers
Sale:
- Save up to 50% sitewide
We'd argue these Smile Makers toys are already a great bang for your buck, but right now you can save up to 50% on the brand's bestselling kits. I strongly recommend the Self-Exploration bundle which features my go-to clit stimulator, The Firefighter, and cult-favorite G-spot vibrator, The Tennis Pro.
Sale:
- Up to 30% off sitewide
Tabu creates clinician-approved sexual wellness tools designed specifically with postmenopausal women in mind. That in mind, it’s no surprise women over 50 are raving about the brand’s best-selling Golden Hour Kit.
The kit pairs the brand’s signature Nuri vibrator with a water-based personal lubricant that’s rich in fatty acid to protect against dryness—and reviewers say it’s brought the excitement (and the orgasms) back into their sex life.
Everything on Tabu's site is up to 30% off, including the Golden Hour Kit and the equally loved Prim pillow.
Sale:
- 15% off sitewide, up to 40% off select items
I've interviewed countless sex experts, and an unbelievable number of them have recommended Maude. The brand's bestselling Vibe impressed me from my very first use—and now I've tried just about every product in the lineup. Vibrator newbies love how intuitive this one is to use, making it a favorite for people of all experience levels.
Sale:
- 20% off sitewide with code BF20
Every item on Lovers is marked down 20% this weekend with code BF20. And yes, that includes the best-selling Inya Rose Vibrating Air Pulsator.
There’s a reason rose sex toys quickly went viral; these floral-shaped devices are known to bring record-speed pleasure. According to sexologist and sex educator Goody Howard, MSW, MPH, "The rose is so effective that it shortens your solo pleasure session because it can almost immediately make you reach orgasm."
We-Vibe
Sale:
- Up to 50% off sitewide
Ask any sex expert for their favorite toys and you're bound to get a list that includes something from We-Vibe. The Tango is a fan-favorite and comes recommended by licensed sex therapist Lauren Consul, LMFT as the best bullet vibrator.
This discreet, waterproof toy comes with a slew of vibration settings such as the tease, pulse, wave, and cha-cha, giving users the option to spice things up on their own or with a partner.
With sitewide markdowns up to 50%, you're bound to found something to spice up your sex life.
Sale:
- Up to 60% off sitewide + free gift
Another expert-loved brand, Lelo is offering up to 40% off its entire lineup of sex-enhancing tools. Add this ergonomic vibrator to your arsenal and you’ll be one step closer to mind-blowing pleasure.
Other standout picks from the brand are the Gigi 2 for targeted G-spot stimulation and the Flickering Massage Candle which works double-time as a massage oil and scented candle, to really set the mood.
Womanizer
Sale:
- Up to 50% off sitewide
With steep markdowns up to 50%, there's never been a better time to invest in an orgasm-inducing sex toy from Womanizer. This sleek device is lightweight and fits in the palm of your hand, but it doesn’t skimp on power. With alternating waves of air pressure, you can choose from four levels of intensity.
Reviewers say this little toy gets the job done in record time, even at the lowest setting. Our recommendation? Start low and build up slowly.
Certified sex therapist Bat Sheva Marcus, Ph.D., MSW, MPH, also approves of this brand. She previously told mindbodygreen, "Many women say it feels like oral sex. So if you are an oral sex fan, and that gets you off, this one might be for you."
The takeaway
The weather's cooling down, so why not heat up your sex life? Don't miss these hot markdowns on expert-recommended sex toys—the sales won't last long, but your pleasure will.
