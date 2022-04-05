Bittersweetness is a tendency to states of longing, poignancy, and sorrow; an acute awareness of passing time; and a curiously piercing joy at the beauty of the world. It's also about the recognition that light and dark, birth and death—bitter and sweet—are forever paired.

There is no right or wrong way to be. There is only who you are, at this moment in time. (Some of us become more bittersweet with age, or after facing life's trials and triumphs.) Also, no matter where you fall on this scale, you are never all one thing!