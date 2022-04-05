 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Personal Growth
Are You Bittersweet Or Sanguine? Take This Personality Quiz To Find Out

Are You Bittersweet Or Sanguine? Take This Personality Quiz To Find Out

Susan Cain
New York Times Bestselling Author By Susan Cain
New York Times Bestselling Author
Susan Cain is a renowned speaker and New York Times Bestselling author. She was named one of the top 10 influencers in the world by LinkedIn and one of the Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company.
Woman With Her Eyes Closed Meditating

Image by Cinema Tigers / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 5, 2022 — 11:04 AM

The purpose of the Bittersweet Quiz (and the Bittersweet book) is to help you assess whether you tend to be more sanguine or bittersweet in your orientation—and to gain insight into your way of being, and into the often-overlooked powers of bittersweetness.

calm+

calm+

For everyday mood support.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

Bittersweetness is a tendency to states of longing, poignancy, and sorrow; an acute awareness of passing time; and a curiously piercing joy at the beauty of the world. It's also about the recognition that light and dark, birth and death—bitter and sweet—are forever paired.

There is no right or wrong way to be. There is only who you are, at this moment in time. (Some of us become more bittersweet with age, or after facing life's trials and triumphs.) Also, no matter where you fall on this scale, you are never all one thing! 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bittersweet quiz

To find out how bittersweet you are, ask yourself these questions and indicate your level of agreement on a scale from zero (not at all) to 10 (completely).

  1. Do you tear up easily at touching TV commercials?
  2. Are you especially moved by old photographs? 
  3. Do you react intensely to music, art, or nature? 
  4. Have others described you as an “old soul”? 
  5. Do you find comfort or inspiration in a rainy day? 
  6. Do you know what the author C. S. Lewis meant when he described joy as a “sharp, wonderful stab of longing”?
  7. Do you prefer poetry to sports (or maybe you find the poetry in sports)? 
  8. Are you moved to goosebumps several times a day? 
  9. Do you see “the tears in things”? (This phrase comes from Virgil’s Aeneid.) 
  10. Do you feel elevated by sad music? 
  11. Do you tend to see the happiness and sadness in things all at once? 
  12. Do you seek out beauty in your everyday life? 
  13. Does the word poignant especially resonate with you? 
  14. When you have conversations with close friends, are you drawn to talking about their past or current troubles?
  15. And this: Do you feel the ecstatic is close at hand?

Your score

To score yourself on the quiz, add up your responses and divide that total by 15.

  • Between 0 and 3.8: you’re a cheerfully optimistic “sanguine” type! 
  • Between 3.9 and 5.7: you’re beautifully balanced, able to move easily between sanguine and bittersweet states  
  • Between 5.8 and 10: you’re a true connoisseur of bittersweetness: the place where light and dark meet. 

Susan Cain developed this quiz, excerpted from Bittersweet, in collaboration with research scientist Dr. David Yaden, and cognitive scientist Dr. Scott Barry Kaufman.

To note: While the exploratory pilot studies conducted by Yaden and Kaufman assessed preliminary aspects of the items, they didn’t yet include other ways of validating them, such as focus groups, expert review, and larger sample exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis. They encourage interested scholars to conduct more research on the survey items to further ascertain their psychometric properties.
calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

For everyday mood support.*

calm+

calm+

For everyday mood support.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Susan Cain
Susan Cain New York Times Bestselling Author
Named one of the top 10 influencers in the world by LinkedIn, Susan Cain is a renowned speaker and author of the award-winning books Quiet Power, Quiet Journal, and Quiet: The Power of...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Weekly Energy Reading: A Wave Of Awakening Is Here — But Not Without Some Challenges

Natasha Levinger
Weekly Energy Reading: A Wave Of Awakening Is Here — But Not Without Some Challenges
Spirituality

There Are 4 Types Of Intelligence: Which One Do You Use Most?

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
There Are 4 Types Of Intelligence: Which One Do You Use Most?
Spirituality

There Is A Mental Health Crisis Among Young Adults: Here's What May Help

Lisa Miller, Ph.D.
There Is A Mental Health Crisis Among Young Adults: Here's What May Help
Home

5 Things To Remember When Decluttering, From Organization Experts

Sarah Regan
5 Things To Remember When Decluttering, From Organization Experts
Beauty

This Concealer Hack Makes My Eyes Look Naturally Rested & Bright

Jamie Schneider
This Concealer Hack Makes My Eyes Look Naturally Rested & Bright
Routines

This 12-Minute Routine Is All About Bringing Ease & Calm Into Your Day

Tara Stiles
This 12-Minute Routine Is All About Bringing Ease & Calm Into Your Day
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

5 Expert Tips For Smooth Underarms — Just In Time For Warmer Weather

Hannah Frye
5 Expert Tips For Smooth Underarms — Just In Time For Warmer Weather
Integrative Health

In Defense Of Imperfection: Why I Gave Up On 100% Zero-Waste Living

Anita Vandyke, MD
In Defense Of Imperfection: Why I Gave Up On 100% Zero-Waste Living
Beauty

This Antioxidant Was Just Named The No. 1 Skin Care Ingredient Of 2022

Hannah Frye
This Antioxidant Was Just Named The No. 1 Skin Care Ingredient Of 2022
Integrative Health

5 Things Sleep Specialists Really Want You To Stop Doing In The Morning

Sarah Regan
5 Things Sleep Specialists Really Want You To Stop Doing In The Morning
Integrative Health

Spring Is Finally Here — Do I *Still* Need To Take Vitamin D?

Morgan Chamberlain
Spring Is Finally Here — Do I *Still* Need To Take Vitamin D?
Beauty

You Don't Have To Use Sticky Aloe Gel To Reap Its Wonderful Benefits

Hannah Frye
You Don't Have To Use Sticky Aloe Gel To Reap Its Wonderful Benefits
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/bittersweet-or-sanguine-personality-quiz
calm+

For everyday mood support.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!