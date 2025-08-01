Specifically, Buettner notes that the melon can be beneficial for diabetes and prediabetes: "There's three compounds in it that help lower blood sugar," he explains. These compounds (called chantarin, polypeptide-p, and vicine, in case you're curious) have been shown to act similarly to insulin when they're ingested in the body1 . Of course, much more research is necessary before we can consider bitter melon a helpful treatment for the chronic condition, but the blood sugar benefits (and Buettner's anthropological evidence for longevity) shouldn't be ignored.