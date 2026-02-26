Beyond the Snowfall: How Winter Storms Impact Your Home & Air Quality
For many across the nation, this has been a year of significant snowfall and cold weather. While that fluffy white blanket of icy precipitation is undeniably magical, there’s a darker side to this weather event, and it’s not just the hazardous road conditions.
That winter wonderland can also lead to quiet moisture intrusion scenarios for your home. And where there’s prolonged moisture, there’s an opportunity for microbial growth. Once established, the indoor air quality inside will slowly degrade, leading to unwanted exposures.
That’s where awareness comes into play! With preventative actions, we can ensure that our homes don’t become hazard zones after a snowstorm.
Why focusing on indoor air quality is important
Before we dive into the “what” and “how” of safeguarding your home, let’s take a look at the “why.” We take roughly 20,000 breaths each day. While outdoor pollution often gets the spotlight, we spend nearly 90 percent of our lives indoors1. That means that the air shaping our health most consistently is the air inside, like in our homes.
As mold and bacteria grow, they release microscopic particles into the surrounding environment, including spores, fragments, mycotoxins, and endotoxins. Thanks to their small size, these particles float in the air and enter our bodies with every inhalation. As mentioned above, we inhale a lot. The more particles there are in our space, the more exposure we face.
Exposure can trigger a multi-system immune response, which means symptoms often extend far beyond the respiratory system where it's initially introduced. When the body perceives a threat, inflammation echoes.
As a result, some commonly reported symptoms include:
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Brain fog
- Muscle and joint pain
- Skin sensitivity and rashes
- Hair loss
- Hormonal imbalances
- Anxiety and depression
- Respiratory distress
- Digestive issues
- And more…
These chronic symptoms typically persist as long as exposure continues.
What causes moisture intrusion during snowstorms
Establishing a foundation for safeguarding a home during a storm starts with knowing what can cause issues in the first place.
These are a few of the most common reasons allowing moisture inside your home.
Ice dams
Heat from the home's interior or higher daytime temperatures can slowly melt that icy precipitation, causing a slow trickle of moisture toward the gutter system. Cold temperatures on the gutter surface or freezing temperatures as the sun sets can cause the water to re-freeze. As ice continues to build up and expand, it can damage the walls, roof, and gutters, allowing moisture inside.
Snow & ice melt
As snow melts during the day, moisture saturates the soil underneath. This oversaturation can allow water to seep into cracks, porous materials, or small openings in the home’s foundation while also increasing pressure against the structure. When temperatures drop at night, trapped moisture refreezes and expands, widening existing cracks and creating wider pathways for water intrusion.
Frost heave
Moisture in the soil causes other issues as well. Melted precipitation in the soil can later refreeze, creating ice pockets that cause the soil to swell. The larger the ice pocket, the more it will push the soil upward. This expansion shifts the soil surface, which in turn lifts parts of the home’s foundation. That can cause a long list of structural issues in the building, allowing for moisture intrusion.
Tree damage
Snow and ice accumulation can place significant stress on tree limbs, causing them to droop, scrape against the home, or break entirely. Even minor contact with the home can damage exterior materials, gradually creating structural problems that allow moisture intrusion. Depending on the storm's severity, branches may even snap and fall, causing more substantial damage. In severe conditions, heavy snow and ice can cause entire trees to fall, leading to widespread structural damage and moisture-related issues.
Excess weight on roof
The weight of snow and ice often increases significantly as it continues to fall, placing substantial stress on the roof. Over time, this can lead to the roof collapsing. As a general guideline, approximately four feet of fresh snow or two feet of densely packed snow can begin to cause serious strain on many roofs.
Top tips for protecting a home from a snowstorm
Here are some actions you can take to prevent damage to your home after a snowstorm:
- Evaluate trees and branches: Before the storm hits, make sure all trees are far enough from the home that they won’t cause structural damage from snow or ice. Generally, the rule is a minimum of 15 feet for medium trees, but the full length depends on the tree's mature height. When it comes to your health and safety, it's better to be safe than sorry. As for the limbs, make sure no branches hang over the house before the storm hits.
- Protect those pipes: Oftentimes, frozen pipes cause the most damage during a snowstorm due to bursting. Insulate any exposed pipes, keep sink cabinets open during very cold weather or when the power goes out, disconnect exterior hoses, and allow faucets to drip slowly to help prevent a nightmare scenario.
- Address any foundation issues: Take a walk around the home to ensure there are no cracks or other structural problems. If you find any, have them fixed as soon as possible to prevent moisture from entering during and after the storm.
- Remove snow from the roof: If heavy snow accumulates, remove it with a roof rake as soon as you can. This will help prevent both ice dams and excessive stress on the roof.
- Check the home’s grading: Ensure the landscape slopes away from the home in all directions. This helps divert melted snow and ice away from the building so they don’t pool near the foundation. Having this done well in advance of a storm is best so you have time to address any issues.
- Check out the attic and roof: Before the snow falls and throughout winter, make sure these areas of the home are in good condition. This will help prevent issues such as water intrusion and ice dams. If you’re in a high-precipitation area, consider hiring a roofing inspector to assess the structure, just to be safe.
- Keep gutters clean: Before winter weather hits, keep a close eye on your home’s gutters to ensure they’re free of any blockages. This will allow any melted snow to flow through and reduce the chances of ice dams forming.
- Ensure gutter integrity: Make sure the gutters are installed correctly and don’t have any structural issues that could prevent water from flowing properly. Check the transportation system before storms to ensure everything runs smoothly. Also, keep an eye on the downspouts so that any melted water doesn’t pool right at your foundation! This can lead to water in the home.
- Shovel snow away from the home: Do not place it right beside your home’s foundation! This can lead to flooding around the foundation and moisture in the home. Instead, pile it away from the building so it can drain properly.
- Invest in frost heave prevention: For those in areas prone to frost heave, consider using backfill materials, such as gravel, around the home’s foundation, or installing prevention systems, such as a hydronic heating system, to prevent ground movement.
- Ensure that windows and doors are properly sealed: Over time, sealant degrades in areas such as window sills and door frames, allowing moisture to enter the home. Address any issues before storms to safeguard your indoor space.
This isn’t an exhaustive list, but it’s a great place to start to keep your home and health safe during an ice storm!
Checking for damage after the storm
Sometimes moisture finds its way inside, even with a top-tier prevention plan. That’s why it’s important to check your home once the weather clears.
Focus on:
- Attics and rooflines
- Basements and crawl spaces
- Windows and doorframes
- Ceilings and upper-level walls
- Floors and baseboards
- Around plumbing and HVAC systems
Signs to look for include damp materials, holes, cracks, staining, bubbling paint, condensation, or musty odors. Also, pay attention to how you feel. Our bodies are built to provide warnings when issues affect our well-being, such as poor air quality and mold exposure.
And if you do find moisture, act quickly! Mold can begin developing within 24 to 48 hours, so speed matters if you find an issue.
Staying safe over winter
Snowstorms come and go, but the impact they cause can linger long after that icy precipitation melts. With a mix of proactive and reactive measures, we can ensure our homes continue to protect our well-being rather than negatively affect it. That way, you can enjoy the snowfall and focus on staying warm.
Healthy homes are maintained by building awareness and taking action one step at a time!